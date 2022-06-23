Late afternoon and early evening storms dumped up to two inches of rain in west-central Pennsylvania areas and caused widespread power outages across several area counties, as well as a flood warning early in the evening for Indiana County.
The storms were part of a system that ended the latest spell of severe heat.
Accuweather predicted highs would be 10 degrees cooler today, after topping 90 two days in a row.
The first outages were reported locally shortly before 6 p.m., when Penelec responded to problems affecting 45 Conemaugh Township and 44 Saltsburg Borough customers.
Eventually, the number affected totaled 102 in Conemaugh Township and 55 in Saltsburg, all of whom were expected to have service back by midnight.
Meanwhile, outages spread, with REA Energy alone having to restore service to 2,000 Indiana County customers.
Penelec and West Penn Power reported thousands without service south of the Kiskiminetas and Conemaugh rivers, with more than 14,800 still without power as of 8:45 p.m.
North of those rivers, the numbers without service were still into the hundreds in Armstrong and Indiana counties, with Homer City, Marion Center and Rayne Township among the hardest hit.
The first report of utility problems came to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 6:05, when Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to deal with downed utility lines along Pearce Hollow Road in East Mahoning township.
High winds accompanied storm activity that the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh was “training” over Indiana County, bringing rains that prompted flood warnings. At the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport, winds were gusting to 46 m.p.h. at 6:15 p.m.
At 6:43 p.m. came the first call for a pumping detail, along North Harmony Road in Center Township, for which Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched.
Other problems were reported in areas from Plumville to Brush Valley and Buffington townships.
Weather radar showed the last of the dinnertime storms leaving Indiana County by 7:30 p.m.
However, service interruptions would continue into the night, with Penelec and West Penn Power reporting 809 in the dark in Indiana County, 1,614 in Armstrong County and 14,226 in Westmoreland County.
In Westmoreland, the worst problem was reported in Lower Burrell, with 5,288 without service and FirstEnergy crews not expected to restore service before 12:30 a.m. today.
Further east, Loyalhanna Township had 259 customers without service, with FirstEnergy’s Penelec crews expected to resolve their problem before midnight.
Further southeast, Unity Township had 2,390 in the dark as of 9 p.m.