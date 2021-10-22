To whom it may concern —
FALL FUN
This Saturday, organizers will hold a unique event on McLain Road (off East Pike near Twolick Dam).
The McLain Road Street Fair will feature vendors ranging from candles, honey, candy and Alpaca outerwear to woodworking products.
There will also be a food vendor, JTC’s Eats, as well as hot, mulled apple cider.
There will be pumpkin painting for the kids, and several families will participate in yard sales.
This is part of an ongoing effort to assist small businesses in rebuilding after the restrictions.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and parking will be along the right side of the street, with overflow in a field.
OVER IN BLAIRSVILLE, an Autumn Fest is set for 12:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
There will be food vendors at the Presbyterian church parking lot and inside the Community Center, and author Ron Murphy will present the History of Halloween free at 1 p.m. at the Blairsville Armory.
Trick-or-treating is set for 2 to 5 p.m. in the borough as well.
A chili cookoff will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. at Blairsville fire hall by Crossroads Church to benefit the fire department.
While you’re there, check out the entries around town for the scarecrow contest, participate in a self-guided mural walk or Underground Railroad Walking Tour, with maps available at the booth in the parking lot.
‘GIFT OF SOUND’
Kudos to the Miracle Ear of Indiana, which partnered with the Miracle Ear Foundation to provide Richard “Dusty” Shedlock “the gift of sound,” according to a news release.
Shedlock, of Clymer, struggled for years with hearing loss, which caused difficulty in communicating with family, friends and caretakers.
He was also concerned about being able to hear alarms when alone, the release said.
Working with specialist Bethany Orr, he was recommended for the program, which supports underserved adults and children in partnership with local franchise owner Julie McKelvey.
“Dusty is very happy with his new hearing aids,” the release said, especially to hold conversations with friends, listen to music and safely enjoy more community activities.
BETTER TO GIVE
A spaghetti dinner to benefit Darla Bingaman-Travis, recently diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer, is set for Nov. 7 at Gardner Hall, 59 Smith St., Commodore.
In addition to food, there will be a 50/50 raffle, basket auction and bake sale.
Doors open at 11 a.m.
Proceeds benefit her medical bills and cost of transportation to treatment and appointments.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Clarksburg Trinity Presbyterian Church will hold a takeout-only spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 18 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg.
The dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, a roll, salad and dessert, all bagged up and ready for you to enjoy at home. Proceeds benefit the youth group activities and missions.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.55 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvani agasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Aldous Huxley today, who once said, “After silence, that which comes nearest to expressing the inexpressible is music.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.