Indiana County residents last evening and this morning found themselves retrieving trash cans, flags, recycling bins, lawn chairs — practically anything that hadn’t been tied down before persistent high winds buffeted the county beginning the middle of Sunday afternoon.
Winds in Indiana County, among the strongest registered in western Pennsylvania, not only gusted to more than 50 mph but stayed consistently high.
Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport measured the highest wind at 56 mph shortly before 4 p.m.
Electric service outages, which had been triggered by snapped wires and in at least one case by a transformer that caught on fire, were reduced to about 50 on the Penelec/First Energy system at 7 a.m. today, according to the utility’s online outage monitor. Service blackouts stretched from Saltsburg to Banks Township.
That number dwindled to about 20 by 9:15 a.m.
Problems seemed to be confined to trees, utility wires and loose belongings. No injuries or instances of structural damage were reported to the county, said Executive Director Thomas Stutzman of Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
Cleanup duties fell not only to homeowners who wondered where their kids’ lightweight toys had gone but also to volunteer firefighters from no fewer than 19 area fire companies.
ICEMA dispatchers sent the Plumville, Creekside, Elderton, Cherryhill Township, Iselin/West Lebanon, Coal Run/McIntyre, Clymer, Blairsville, Black Lick, Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township, Aultman, Vintondale, Clyde, Homer City, Brush Valley, Pine Township, Indiana, Commodore and Cherry Tree fire companies to roadside cleanup of fallen trees and hazard control assignments guarding downed electric wires from 3:22 p.m. through 7:57 a.m. today.
The most common trouble spots according to the 911 center’s website were Washington, Cherryhill, Young, Burrell, Conemaugh, Pine, Buffington, Center, Armstrong, West Wheatfield and Montgomery townships.
Multiple calls for Pine Township, Commodore, Clymer and Cherryhill Township fire companies proved that the fast-moving front hit east-central Indiana County the hardest on Sunday. Wind speed readings reported to the National Weather Service by its network of Skywarn observers in the region included a gust of 51 mph in Green Township, about six miles northeast of Clymer, winds of 48 mph in Rochester Mills and a comparatively mild 35 mph at Yellow Creek State Park, according to meteorologist Lee Hendricks.
The highest winds in the region Sunday were gusts of 62 mph at Washington County Airport and 63 mph at Allegheny County Airport, he said.
Community readings included 45 mph in Cranberry Township, 46 mph at Butler County Airport and 34 mph at Kittanning.
Rain that accompanied the front measured only about half an inch in Indiana County.
The variance in temperatures triggered the strong weather, Hendricks said.
“This was just a very strong front moving very quickly across the area,” he said. “Usually we have a temperature gradient and a wind gradient as factors. Things were fairly mild here (Sunday) morning when it was in the 50s. But behind that front, it was in the 30s. When you have that, you’ll have widespread high winds.”