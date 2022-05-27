A Strongstown girl who is a third-grade honor roll student at a Nanty-Glo area private school also is a winner in the 2022 Lyme Art Contest conducted by the state departments of Health, Education and Conservation and Natural Resources.
Earlier this week, they announced nine student winners of the contest meant to promote awareness of the prevalence of ticks and the types of diseases they carry.
In the category of third- and fourth-grade entrants, Emmalyn Matthews, a student at Cambria County Christian School in Mundys Corner, Jackson Township, came in third place behind Supriya and Shilpa Reddy from Orefield, Lehigh County.
“Ticks that cause Lyme disease are found in every county and every green space, even in cities, which is why it is so important to know the proper steps to take, even at a young age, to avoid getting a tick bite,” said Dr. Wendy Braund, deputy secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection at the Department of Health.
Emmalyn has regularly made the honor roll at the Mundys Corner school during the first three quarters of 2021-22.
Her “Preventing Lyme Disease” poster shows the red target-like appearance a tick bite can leave on a victim of that disease, along with some of the places one might get a tick bite (tall grass and wooded areas) and advice such as “tuck pants into socks” and “cover skin in light-colored clothing.”
She also referred to the use of insect repellent. State officials say that repellent should contain 20 percent or more DEET, and recommend using permethrin spray on shoes, clothes and gear before spending time outdoors.
They say those coming back in from outdoors should check themselves, their kids and their pets thoroughly for ticks and remove any that are attached.
Afterward, they recommend taking a shower to help remove any ticks that you may have missed. After that, they suggest throwing one’s clothes in the dryer using high heat to help kill any ticks that might still be left.
“This art competition offers an opportunity to educate students and their parents on where ticks live and how to prevent getting a tick bite and furthers our commitment to promoting healthy behaviors and preventing diseases in creative ways,” Braund said.
“This initiative serves as a consistent reminder to check yourself, your family, and your pets for ticks after spending any amount of time outdoors.”
The Lyme Art Contest was created in 2019 to educate children, scout troops, youth community programs and their peers about where ticks are found and how to prevent encountering ticks in their habitat.
“Raising awareness about ticks, Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses through this competition is a creative way to help let people know that if they take preventive steps, they can still be safe and have fun outdoors,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “When in state and community parks and forests a few simple measures can help make sure our visitors have the time in nature so critical to our well-being. We are grateful for the partnership within our state agencies to help reinforce this important message.”
Submissions were received in March 2022 from students in first- through sixth-grade statewide. All winning artwork will be on display in the capitol building in Harrisburg, outside the Senate Fountain Area, from now through June 8.
Winners were chosen in categories of first- and second-graders, third- and fourth-graders and fifth- and sixth-graders.
From the region, Nolan Etters of Clearfield had first place in the category of fifth- and sixth-graders.
“As we rediscover the healing properties of nature and prepare to spend more time outdoors, it is important that we help educators and students gain access to proper health and safety measures,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. “The annual Lyme Disease Poster Contest helps build awareness about nature’s friends and foes, understand tick habitats, and how Lyme disease is transmitted.”
In Pennsylvania, state officials said, there are reports of up to 10,000 Lyme disease cases per year and more are likely unreported. Most cases of Lyme disease can be treated successfully with a short course of antibiotics.
However, if the infection is left untreated, it can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.