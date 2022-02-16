State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, still hopes for legislation to pass the General Assembly that would require Gov. Tom Wolf to get legislative approval for Pennsylvania’s involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
On Tuesday, the 62nd District assemblyman said he had successfully amended his own House Bill 637 to further address the commonwealth’s energy needs.
It happened last week on a party-line vote in the House Appropriations Committee on an amendment that creates an Energy Sustainability and Investment Act, that could be funded by $250 million from the state’s COVID-19 Response Restricted Account.
“In addition to addressing RGGI’s damaging impact on Pennsylvanians, my legislation recognizes the need for investment in the future of areas like Indiana County that are feeling the effects of market-driven pressures on fossil-fuel based energy,” the Indiana Republican said.
In addition to HB 637’s provisions to protect jobs created by existing energy producers and require a vote on RGGI by the General Assembly, Struzzi said it now calls for “a significant state investment in alternative carbon reduction measures that would take steps toward a future that is both economically and environmentally sound.”
Struzzi’s Energy Sustainability and Investment Act would access $250 million from the COVID-19 Response Restricted Account for the following uses:
• $125 million for development of carbon dioxide and methane reduction technologies for electric generation and manufacturing, securing federal funds for a regional hydrogen hub and battery storage, and methane abatement projects from plugging abandoned natural gas wells.
• $62.5 million for sewer and water infrastructure and storm water mitigation projects, including riparian planting for carbon dioxide reduction.
• $62.5 million for assisting workers and communities impacted by electric generation or manufacturing plant closures.
“Nationally, Pennsylvania is the third-largest electricity generation producer and the largest exporter of electricity,” Struzzi said. “Our goal should be to maintain that prominent position. In doing so, preparing for Pennsylvania’s future energy is a two-fold process. It requires not only anticipating and developing technologies that will be available, but also accounting for existing energy sources that must be part of our economy.”
While the vote in the Appropriations Committee was along party lines, Struzzi’s original HB 637 had 28 co-sponsors, including Democratic Reps. Pam Snyder of Greene County, Chris Sainato of Lawrence County, and Frank Burns of Cambria County.
Other co-sponsors from nearby areas include House Majority Whip Donna Oberlander of Clarion and Republican Reps. Brian Smith of Punxsutawney, Abby Major of Ford City and Eric R. Nelson of Hempfield Township.
By comparison, two bills touted by the Wolf administration, House Bill 1565, sponsored by Rep. Dianne Herrin, and Senate Bill 15, sponsored by Carolyn T. Comitta, both D-Chester, have only Democratic sponsors, 23 for Herrin’s bill and 12 for Comitta’s bill.
Those proposals would amend the state’s Air Pollution Control Act of 1960 to enable Pennsylvania to draw upon proceeds from RGGI’s CO2 Budget Trading Program “for clean air fund accounts, for the Energy Communities Trust Fund and for Environmental Justice Communities Trust Fund.”
Struzzi also joined his fellow Indiana County legislators, Smith and Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, in hailing the county’s receipt of $2 million in federal Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funding to continue efforts to expand broadband capability within the county. As announced Monday by the governor, the money will cover broadband service in rural areas of the county. Indiana County Office of Planning and Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said it is basically for targeted areas of West Mahoning and South Mahoning townships that meet the criteria of low-to-moderate income.
“The $2 million brings the county’s current investment in broadband to $7 million, with some additional funding plans still in the works,” Pittman said.
“Sufficient access to broadband internet means much more than being able to download movies,” Struzzi said. “Students need it to learn, people working from home need it to do their job, emergency service providers need it to keep us safe and the agriculture industry needs it more and more to keep farms operating efficiently.”
“Broadband infrastructure is just as critical to our rural communities and our regional economy as our utilities and transportation infrastructure,” said Rep. Smith.
“It’s long past time to get our local governments, schools, businesses and medical facilities the high-speed internet access they need to best serve our citizens, students, customers and patients,” Smith said. “Securing this funding is a tremendous victory for all of us who have been fighting to expand broadband access in the most rural areas of northwestern Pennsylvania.”