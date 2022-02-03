State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said Tuesday that he is officially seeking re-election for a third term as assemblyman from the 62nd Legislative District in Indiana County.
“It has been my honor to represent our communities in Harrisburg fighting for our jobs, families and future,” Struzzi said. “We have accomplished much but there is still more to do, and I would humbly ask for another chance to continue that great work.”
As now apportioned, the 62nd District includes the boroughs of Armagh, Blairsville, Clymer, Creekside, Homer City, Indiana and Shelocta; and the townships of Armstrong, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East Wheatfield, Pine, Washington, West Wheatfield and White.
“Our state and region are vast with many diverse views, perspectives and challenges,” Struzzi said. “I have done my best to appreciate our local as well as our statewide needs to develop and support legislation that helps our families and communities move forward.”
Within the district, Struzzi maintains constituent offices in Indiana and Blairsville, which handled more than 3,100 constituent inquires including 1,153 unemployment issues and 467 concerns regarding the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
“My staff and I work very hard to help our constituents with any issues that they may face related to state government,” Struzzi said. “I am happy that we have been able to help so many through these challenging times.”
In 2021, Struzzi introduced 17 pieces of legislation and co-sponsored 217 other bills.
He said he has demonstrated a commitment to work across the aisle on many issues that are reflected in his participation in more than 26 different caucuses including Agriculture, Arts & Culture, Autism and Intellectual Disabilities, Broadband, Criminal Justice Reform, Early Childhood Education, Economic Growth, Gas and Oil, Emerging Technologies, Law Enforcement, Manufacturing, Mental Health, Motorsports, Parks and Recreation, PA State System of Higher Education, Pro-Life, and Second Amendment.
Struzzi serves on several key House committees in Harrisburg including Appropriations, Human Services, Insurance and Children and Youth.
Over the past two years, he also has served as the House regional appointee on the PENNVEST (Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority) board of directors, where he can advance key infrastructure, water and sewer projects.
“I hope that people in the 62nd District will allow me the opportunity to continue to serve as their representative in Harrisburg,” Struzzi said. “I am truly dedicated to helping others.”
Struzzi lives in White Township with his wife, Christina, and their four children. He said they enjoy the outdoors, family time and community service, and attend New Life Community Church.
More details about Struzzi can be found at www.repstruzzi.com or his Facebook page.