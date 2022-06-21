Having more Democrats than Republicans among his co-sponsors, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, won unanimous support Monday, 200-0, for his House Bill 1393, which would help prevent deadly overdoses by removing fentanyl test strips from the definition of “drug paraphernalia,” which are prohibited and carry serious penalties.
“I’ve worked hard and received a great deal of help in getting a life-saving bill to this point and am truly appreciative of my colleagues’ vote on House Bill 1393,” Struzzi said. “The January hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee really demonstrated the need for this legislation and was a key to attracting bipartisan support followed by a unanimous vote in committee, which really made me optimistic.”
Struzzi had 27 co-sponsors including Reps. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney; Jim Rigby, R-Johnstown; Austin Davis, D-McKeesport (the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor); Tina Davis, D-Bucks County (Democratic caucus secretary); and Michael Schlossburg, D-Lehigh County (Democratic caucus administrator).
“Fentanyl is one of the leading causes of overdose deaths, and nearly half of our states have taken this course of action for individuals who are in the grip of addiction,” Struzzi said. “I’m also glad to see the bill was amended to expand the definition of ‘testing products,’ as we anticipate the next wave of dangerous, controlled substances that could, unfortunately, impact our society.”
Struzzi said H.B. 1393 was developed in cooperation with the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
“We are seeing individuals overdose now on drugs other than heroin and other opiates, as dealers are now adding fentanyl to cocaine, methamphetamines and marijuana,” AICDAC Executive Director Kami Anderson said when Struzzi first introduced H.B. 1393 15 months ago.
“These very inexpensive strips are a tool for anyone using any illegal drugs, and the Drug and Alcohol Commission applauds Rep. Struzzi for his efforts to get this bill passed in Pennsylvania and save many lives in our area.”
The bill now moves to the state Senate.