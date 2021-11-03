On Friday, the state House Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing locally regarding proposed legislation meant to help prevent fentanyl overdose deaths. The hearing at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the PNC Conference Room of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, regards House Bill 1393, primarily sponsored by state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R- Indiana.
HB 1393, “which has bipartisan support,” Struzzi wrote in a recent email to constituents, “was developed in cooperation with the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission,” based in Plumcreek Township.
As Struzzi continued, “under current law, test strips to detect fentanyl are defined as ‘drug paraphernalia.’ The legislation would legalize these test strips for personal use only in the commonwealth, while they would remain illegal to possess by individuals who are dealing in fentanyl.”
Struzzi said allowing those who are in the grip of addiction to possess and use test strips to assure their own safety will help to prevent overdoses.
“We need to help people with recovery and return to normal, productive lives, and can’t do that if they are victims of unintentional overdoses caused by substances unknowingly containing deadly amounts of fentanyl,” Struzzi wrote.