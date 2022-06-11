A bill which would allow any Pennsylvania company to bid for a state contract to plug orphaned oil and gas wells has been advanced by a state House committee.
The House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee gave its blessing Tuesday to state Rep. Jim Struzzi’s House Bill 2528, which would allow any Pennsylvania company to bid for a contract the state Department of Environmental Protection will award for plugging oil and gas wells, regardless of the size of the company.
At present, the DEP limits opportunities to companies with more than 125 employees apiece. Struzzi, R-Indiana, does not believe that would include many companies that could be interested in west-central Pennsylvania.
“Because of these policies, the majority of these well-plugging contracts go to out-of-state businesses,” Struzzi said. “This makes absolutely no sense when we have capable companies employing hard-working Pennsylvania residents right here that can do this important work.”
The bill also would require the DEP to award a contract to an eligible Pennsylvania company before considering the bid of a company from out of state.
“Granted, if DEP can’t find a suitable Pennsylvania-based business partner, it would obviously be allowed to look elsewhere for an eligible company to do the work,” Struzzi said. “I was shocked to learn of these restrictive policies, but I’m glad we have an opportunity to rectify this unfortunate situation and help create and retain more jobs here.”
Pennsylvania is expected to receive millions in federal dollars to address abandoned wells — which number up to 200,000, Struzzi said.
“In the last two years, DEP has remedied less than 20,” he said. “At that rate, it’s going to take about as many decades to solve this environmental issue as the amount of time we have been simply talking about solving it. This is a step in the right direction.”