State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, is the 2022 recipient of the Legislative Leadership Award presented by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts.
Struzzi was honored at the association’s annual awards banquet Wednesday in Harrisburg.
“It is truly an honor to be acknowledged by the PACD, which does a tremendous job protecting our natural resources, keeping food on tables, and ensuring public safety,” Struzzi said. “As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I’m proud to have advocated for the effort that increased funding for conservation districts by nearly $7 million as a reflection of our belief in, and respect for, the work they do as a prime example of effective and efficient use of dollars spent for environmental impact.”
The Legislator Leadership Award is presented to a legislator whose outstanding efforts have helped further the activities and accomplishments of the PACD or Pennsylvania’s 66 county conservation districts. Indiana County Conservation District Executive Director Doug Beri nominated Struzzi for the award, saying he embodies the properties of a true conservation leader.
“Since taking office, Rep. Struzzi has been a great local champion for the Indiana County Conservation District,” Beri said. “He has supported our project grant applications, participated in our strategic planning process, took the time to learn about the services we offer the community, and advocated for Pennsylvania’s Conservation Districts through the state budget process.”
Struzzi has authored a number of environment-related bills this session, including ones to address plugging of Pennsylvania’s abandoned oil and gas wells, as well as amend the Recreational Use of Land and Water Act to protect volunteer organizations that landowners invite onto their property in order to improve the property for recreational use.