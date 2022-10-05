Struzzi.tif

Rep. Jim Struzzi, 62nd District

State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, has been named to the state Legislative Task Force and Advisory Committee on the Delivery of State Services Relating to Autism, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

“It is an honor to be asked to serve in this capacity in an endeavor I wholeheartedly support,” Struzzi said. “Addressing Pennsylvania’s mental health challenges is and has been one of my legislative priorities and ensuring the funds we allocate reach those individuals in need has to be a priority.”