State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, has been named to the state Legislative Task Force and Advisory Committee on the Delivery of State Services Relating to Autism, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
“It is an honor to be asked to serve in this capacity in an endeavor I wholeheartedly support,” Struzzi said. “Addressing Pennsylvania’s mental health challenges is and has been one of my legislative priorities and ensuring the funds we allocate reach those individuals in need has to be a priority.”
Legislative officials said Tuesday that the appointment was made by House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster.
The task force was established through passage of House Resolution 212 of 2022, which directed the Joint State Government Commission to study the current delivery of services to individuals with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities and autism and to report its findings and recommendations to the House of Representatives.
Legislative officials noted that Struzzi himself has authored such legislation as House Bill 1644, which would create a program to ensure hospitals, individual counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, and managed care organizations will communicate and coordinate care.
“As members of the General Assembly, we are charged with stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” Struzzi said. “Ensuring the efficient use of those dollars is priority one, and my appointment to this task force is one more way I can perform that duty.”