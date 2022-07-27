A bill referred earlier this month to the state House Local Government Committee would raise a bureaucratic threshold for mandatory police hiring practices from three to 10 officers.
“Right now, any borough which employs three or more full-time municipal officers and wants to add to its complement is required to use civil service commissions when looking to do so,” said House Bill 2741’s primary sponsor, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said. “This is an unnecessary ‘hoop’ through which the municipality must jump because of the time and money it requires.”
Struzzi has five co-sponsors, all Republicans including Rep. Brian Smith of Punxsutawney, who represents northern Indiana County. The bill is touted as a solution to the problem of bringing new police officers on board in some of Pennsylvania’s smaller municipalities.
“Allowing a more wide and varied means of looking for prospective employees takes into consideration the comparative lack of resources that smaller municipalities have,” Struzzi said.
“They should be permitted to access every possible hiring tool when it comes to bringing on board new officers.”
Earlier this year, Struzzi was a co-sponsor with House Majority Whip Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, and Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Tioga, of a bill meant to ease the hiring of campus police officers by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education including Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
House Bill 1988 was passed unanimously, 200-0, on June 27. It would place campus police departments and campus police officers within PASSHE, including the IUP Police Department, under the auspices of the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers’ Education Training and Commission for police certification, commission and training.
Smith also was a co-sponsor, as were 15 other legislators. The bill remains before the Senate Law and Justice Committee.