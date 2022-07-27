A bill referred earlier this month to the state House Local Government Committee would raise a bureaucratic threshold for mandatory police hiring practices from three to 10 officers.

“Right now, any borough which employs three or more full-time municipal officers and wants to add to its complement is required to use civil service commissions when looking to do so,” said House Bill 2741’s primary sponsor, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said. “This is an unnecessary ‘hoop’ through which the municipality must jump because of the time and money it requires.”