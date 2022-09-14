Rep. Jim Struzzi

State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said Tuesday he and his colleagues on the House Human Services Committee have unanimously passed two pieces of legislation designed to improve access to mental health care in Pennsylvania.

“Delivering behavioral services to those who desperately need it remains a priority of mine,” Struzzi said. “I’m happy to see these bills, which I’m co-sponsoring, advance without a single negative vote, which demonstrates how both sides of the aisle agree on the gravity of our mental health crisis.”

Tags