After debating the scheduled reopening date to add more face-to-face instruction, the Blairsville-Saltsburg school board voted to keep Nov. 5 as the day to bring students back to the classroom four days a week versus the current hybrid model.
A divided board voted 6-3 at a virtual meeting Tuesday to keep the date of Nov. 5, the start of the second nine-week grading period, which was set at a special meeting Oct. 15.
The plan calls for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade to attend school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, students will have a half-day that will be virtual. The remaining half of the day will be used as professional development time for teachers. Custodians would also use Wednesdays to deep clean the buildings.
Directors were split among three options after Dr. Charles Koren, acting superintendent, asked the board for guidance on possibly delaying the start date to Nov. 9 to allow more time to prepare components of distance learning.
“There are many moving parts to this,” Koren said.
In a discussion before the vote, Molly Stiles, Connie Constantino and Anthony “Tim” Canzano voiced a preference for starting back Nov. 5, while Rick Harper, Holly Gibson and Mary Whitfield said they favored Nov. 9.
Stiles said she wants students back in the classroom full time as soon as possible.
“I think the kids are struggling,” said Stiles. “I think the parents are struggling.”
Harper said he was “disappointed” that Nov. 5 might not be the start date but would vote for the “next best thing,” a start date of Nov. 9.
Gibson said she would agree to the extra time to allow for preparation of synchronized learning for students who chose not to return to the classroom, and Whitfield agreed.
Beverly Caranese, Linda Brown and Holly Hall were in favor of keeping the current hybrid model of instruction, in which cohorts of students attend different days to allow for social distancing.
Hall said she had concerns for “health and safety.”
Caranese cited a report from student Daniel Kukula, who spoke earlier in the meeting on the topic of masks and social distancing.
Kukula said he personally feels safe at school under the hybrid model, which has “really helped” and allows for social distancing. He reported that most students are wearing masks, and while there is some “variation” in the types and correct usage, he prefers a multi-layer cloth mask or surgical mask over face shields and other designs.
A motion by Harper to reset the start date as Nov. 9 was seconded by Gibson but failed on a 6-3 vote with Harper, Gibson and Whitfield in favor and Brown, Canzano, Caranese, Constantino, Hall and Stiles opposed.
With the failed vote, the start date of Nov. 5 remains.
Currently, students in the district are in a hybrid model with the exception of Blairsville-Middle High School, which is operating virtually through Friday after closing for two weeks. A letter dated Oct. 19 reported one positive staff member and two positive students, as well as eight individuals in quarantine as of that date.
During a Buildings and Grounds committee report, Harper noted that enough desks to accommodate the return of students have been moved back into classrooms as of this week.
Koren said that unnecessary furniture will not be returned to allow for maximum distancing.