The Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation, the fundraising arm for Primary Health Network, has announced its 2020 scholarship recipients.
For the 15th consecutive year, foundation has provided over $30,000 to students who are pursuing a career in the health care field.
Recipients were selected based on outstanding academic achievement and community involvement.
Recipients from the area are:
• PHNCF scholarship ($2,000): Laura Susick, of Seward
• Employee family scholarship ($2,000): Kristin Zurenko, of Hillsdale
• Health professional scholarship ($5,000): Carter Eddy, of Dayton