A recent surge in COVID-19 cases continues in Indiana County, according to Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman.
“Based on the daily updates from the Pennsylvania Department of Health website, on reported positive/pending COVID cases,” Stutzman told the county commissioners Wednesday, “for the week ending Aug. 7, Indiana County had a daily average of 7.14 cases per day.”
That’s comparable to August of 2020, the EMA director said, and up from an average of 6.26 cases per day being positive or pending during the previous week in late July.
Stutzman said Indiana remains among counties listed as having “substantial” community transmission of COVID-19 by the federal Centers for Disease Control, and there’s no mandate from the CDC to implement any actions at the substantial level.
However, he said, the CDC recently updated its guidance and added a recommendation for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
“As you have certainly heard,” Stutzman said in his report to the board of commissioners, “Pennsylvania is not planning on any new mandates, unless recommended by CDC.”
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remained at 179 in Indiana County, as no new deaths were reported last week.
As of Wednesday, Stutzman said, Indiana Regional Medical Center had 13 COVID-positive inpatients, up from one two weeks ago. Of that number, he said, three are in the intensive care unit on ventilators.
Meanwhile, there has been a minimal increase in the number of vaccinations in Indiana County.
“Fully vaccinated residents, over the age of 10, in Indiana County continue to remain below our neighboring counties by 4 to 13 percent,” Stutzman said. “It appears by the numbers that Indiana County is not catching up but the other counties in our region have closed to meet our county’s poor vaccination performance.”
Based on state health figures, the EMA director continued, 39 percent of those over 10 have been vaccinated in Indiana County, compared to 43.4 percent in Jefferson County, 45.5 percent in Clearfield County, 47.5 percent in Cambria County, 50.3 percent in Westmoreland County, and 52.6 percent in Armstrong County.
Statewide, he said, in 66 of the 67 counties (not counting Philadelphia), 63.4 percent of the population over 18 is fully vaccinated.
Stutzman said there are multiple sites where one can get COVID-19 vaccines.
IRMC, for instance, plans clinics at the Third Thursday events on Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 21, in IRMC Park in downtown Indiana.
It also plans drive-thru events on Aug. 31, Sept. 21 and Oct. 12 at the IRMC COVID Testing Area on the hospital’s campus in White Township.