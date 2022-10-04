Indiana Area School District’s board of directors has voted to authorize district administrators to increase the daily rate for substitutes from $90 to $120.
IASD Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich told the board Monday night that Kelly Services, a company that supplies substitutes, told the district that other schools are paying more for substitutes.
The vote was one of several personnel-related actions at a special board meeting originally scheduled a week ago then bumped until Monday night.
Joe Laukaitis was given the extra duty/extra pay assignment of boys’ junior high basketball coach at a salary of $3,722.
Teachers named as extra duty/extra pay computer mediated instructors are Bill Doody, Kelly Komitsky, Erin King, Jan Brocious, Faith Newman, Joy Dress, Tracy Buterbaugh and Candice Lockard.
Madison Kirk was employed as a licensed practical nurse at an hourly rate of $15.75, while Emily Briggs and Danielle Fair were employed as paraeducators at an hourly rate of $12.75.
In all three of those cases, employment is subject to successful completion of a 90-day probational period.
The board also accepted with regret the resignation of Chandler Toman as a paraeducator, authorizing the district administration to post, advertise and interview for filling that vacancy.
The board also approved the transfer of $1.295 million from the district’ General Fund to its Capital Reserve Fund.
IASD directors authorized the advertising of bids for the East Pike Old Office renovation project and new heating-ventilation-and-air-conditioning system for the administration wing at East Pike, based on the work over the past year by the board’s Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee.
Also, the chairman of that committee, School Director Terry Kerr, said the design development for Eisenhower Elementary School is behind schedule.
In his report to the board, Vuckovich said parents and students can learn more about dual enrollment at Indiana Area High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania at a program Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the LGI Room, Room 103, in the senior high school.
Vuckovich said spring registration begins next Monday (Oct. 10), is open to juniors and seniors with a minimum overall grade point average of 3.0, and those interested must be recommended for dual enrollment by their high school counselor.
Vuckovich also said students will receive a 75 percent discount on IUP tuition, and that they may register for online or on-campus courses.
Also, effective last week, the superintendent said, Pennsylvania schools participating in the School Breakfast Program will be able to serve students a school breakfast at no charge for the 2022-23 school year.
“It is important to note that this change applies only to the School Breakfast Program,” Vuckovich said. “(It) does not affect a student’s eligibility status for lunch,” be it free, reduced cost or paid required.
The superintendent also told parents that it is important that families who meet the income eligibility criteria for the school lunch program apply online at www.schoolcafe.com, or by obtaining a paper application at their child’s school.
Those with questions can contact Holly Hartman at hhartman@iasd.cc or at (724) 463-8713, ext. 3101.
Also Monday:
• An overnight field trip was approved on Monday (Oct. 10) for the senior high boys golf team to take part in the WPIAL playoffs in Pittsburgh, at no cost to the district for six students and two adults with all appropriate clearances.
• A new $5,400 contract was approved with Citizens’ Ambulance, for a fully-equipped and staffed ambulance for all varsity, junior varsity and junior high football games in 2022-23.
• A service agreement was approved with Family Counseling Center to provide child and adolescent partial hospitalization services.
• The donation of two miniature refrigerators were accepted to the senior high athletic department at a value of $200 each.
• The board approved the request from Senior High Special Education Teacher Tara Pangonis to attend the 2022 College Autism Summit Oct. 12-14 in Nashville, Tenn., at a cost not to exceed $357.75 for a substitute.
• Board President Walter Schroth, in his role as board representative to the Indiana County Technology Center, said enrollment there this fall is 514 students.
As now scheduled, the board will hold its regular October monthly meeting on Monday (Oct. 10) at 7 p.m.
The board’s Policy & Personnel Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m., prior to the full board meeting, while the Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m.