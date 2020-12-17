BLACK LICK — The municipal budget for 2021 has been adopted in Burrell Township, and with a little extra jingle in Burrell Township’s pocket, the supervisors are in the market for more street maintenance equipment.
After voting to adopt the township’s $750,900 spending plan with no change in tax rates — exactly as advertised in November — the supervisors said they’re exploring options to purchase a street sweeper.
They would use money from something of an unexpected windfall, the real-estate transfer tax collected on the auction sale of the Chestnut Ridge Golf and Conference Center and other unanticipated property sales, to cover it, Chairman Larry Henry said.
The supervisors voted to bid up to $32,000 pending their satisfactory inspection of a sweeper up for sale by Cecil Township, Washington County.
The supervisors, who pulled their plow trucks off the roads for a quick and short meeting, also approved an ordinance that lifts the limit on employees’ contributions to their own pension funds.
The township will abide by the 4 percent limit on the employee contribution.