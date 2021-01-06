GRACETON — The Center Township board of auditors on Tuesday granted pay raises of 2.25 percent to the township supervisors for their work as leaders of the road crews.
The auditors decided against the supervisors’ request for a 3 percent increase; the pay rate was set a day after the supervisors said the rank-and-file township workers would be given 2 percent raises for 2021 under terms of an as-yet-unratified labor contract with their union.
Auditors Tony Maggio and James Vresilovic mulled the supervisors’ unsigned written request for the increase, and considered Secretary Esther Yankuskie’s endorsement that the township had a productive year.
“We got a lot of projects done,” Yankuskie said. “And our finances are good.”
The supervisors were awarded raises of 3 percent in 2019 and 2 percent in 2020.
The new rates increase hourly pay for supervisors David “Butch” Smyers and James Gatskie from $26.46 to $27.05, and for Matthew Housholder from $24.96 to $26.53, including tenure increases last July and this month.
Housholder, the only supervisor in attendance for the auditors’ annual meeting, said the tentative labor contract with American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees calls for pay raises equal to the amounts awarded to the supervisors in the second and third years.
Contrary to past years when the township’s four union workers’ raises hinged on the supervisors’ increases, the contract provided a specific amount.
In other business Tuesday, the auditors reimposed a policy of not awarding unused vacation time to supervisors after their retirement as active workers for the township.
They reaffirmed a policy that newly seated supervisors would be paid $1.50 less than the current hourly rate but would get 50-cent hourly increases after six, 12 and 18 months of service. Under the policy, Housholder, who was elected in 2019, would get a raise in July to equal the others’ salaries.
The board reappointed Maggio as chairman and named Vresilovic as secretary.
The auditors reaffirmed a $1 million bond for the work of the secretary/treasurer and noted that the amount could be increased during the year if the supervisors see fit.
In their reorganization session Monday, the supervisors:
• Retained S&T Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, InFirst Bank and Marion Center Bank as depositories for township funds; and retained R.E. Walbeck Agency, UPMC, AFSCME Health & Welfare Fund, the Reschini Agency, Pallone Insurance Co., The Trustees Insurance Fund and Nationwide as the carriers for various insurance policies and programs covering the township and the employees.
• Reappointed Andy Szentmiklosi and Charles Westover as local ordinance enforcement officers.
• Set the public meeting schedule for 2021. Regular monthly business meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month, except July 1 and Sept. 1.
• Authorized the secretary/treasurer to pay bills carrying substantial penalties or discounts when due and to pay emergency expenses, and delegated the supervisors to spend as much as $300 for emergency purposes.
• Set the mileage reimbursement rate consistent with the federal standard at 56 cents a mile.
The supervisors reminded township residents that each household is entitled to dispose of one load of trash at Evergreen Landfill at about one-third of the regular rate (about $20 compared to $60, Smyers said). Property owners may obtain one discount voucher for each property each year at the township office.
At the supervisors’ business meeting, residents were advised to dispose of Christmas trees at the Indiana County Solid Waste Recycling Center along Route 119 between Lucernemines and White Township.
Smyers reported that that the site plan for the new post office on the grounds of the Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company have not been completed. The U.S. Postal Service will begin rent payments to the fire department in March. Smyers said the post office, to replace one that was destroyed by arson several years ago, may be in operation in late spring.