A White Township recreation advisory board may be put together soon.
At Wednesday’s board of supervisors meeting, Township Manager Milt Lady said Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer thinks he can come back for the next supervisors’ meeting Feb. 24 with the draft of a plan for such a board.
Supervisor Sandi Gillette, whose motion Jan. 27 started the ball rolling, said she received several calls afterward from residents who think they would be interesting in helping out on such a board.
The discussion Wednesday was one of several issues before the board. Another was the filling of vacancies on the planning commission and comprehensive plan committee. Supervisor Gene Gemmell moved to table those appointments.
Action may not happen until Gillette can take part in person at a supervisors’ meeting, rather than have to participate by telephone as was the case Wednesday.
The board also is looking at new procedures for executive sessions. Lady said he would prepare a resolution for consideration at a future meeting.
“We follow the Sunshine Law,” Lady said. But since township meetings went to conference calls because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the township manager said there was a need to clarify the process.
White Township has something in common with Indiana Borough, in that it is looking for a new solicitor. Unlike the borough, however, the township won’t be changing the law firm that provides legal assistance, Delaney & Fritz PC.
While Delaney & Fritz lead real estate attorney Matthew Ross will be moving, the solicitor’s seat likely will go to that firm’s president, Ryan S. Fritz.
“I have no problem with continuing with the same law firm,” Supervisor Gail McCauley said. “I don’t think we are in a good place right now to create upheaval with our solicitor. It is better to have a solicitor who is local.”
In other action Wednesday, the township’s 2021-22 salt contract application was accepted by the state. Lady said the current price under the contract expiring on July 31 is $74.54 per ton.