GRACETON — Center Township leaders creatively shuffled the lineup of the Homer-Center Recreation and Parks Department board to enable the agency to continue operation.
The township supervisors “borrowed” Aaron Lehman, a parks board member currently serving as a representative of the Homer-Center School District, and named him a Center Township delegate in place of a director whose term had expired.
The supervisors appeared to be at a loss to replace Brad Fairbanks, who hadn’t responded to messages asking if he wanted to be reappointed to a term that expired Friday, according to Supervisor David “Butch” Smyers.
Filling the post came up on the supervisors’ extensive agenda of positions and appointments to be managed during the board’s annual reorganization session.
Township delegate Tony Maggio said he often has been unable to attend parks board meetings; the township’s other delegate, Thomas Dessell, was said to be limited to his participation by his work schedule; and Fairbanks, the supervisors were told, has been dealing with a health concern.
But without a Center Township appointee at any meeting, Maggio said, the board could not conduct official business.
Maggio said fellow parks board member Mike Schmidt, a Homer-Center school board appointee, had advised him that switching Lehman’s constituency could later be reversed, restoring the school board’s full complement, when the township finds another resident willing to actively serve.
Three other directors on the nine-member board are appointed by Homer City Borough council.
Should Lehman remain the township appointee, his term would run through Jan. 1, 2024.
In their monthly business meeting, the supervisors formally enacted an ordinance governing the use of the township parks.
Other appointments made at the supervisors’ reorganization meeting:
• Smyers, chairman, and supervisor Matt Housholder, vice chairman, for the year; Smyers, Housholder and supervisors James Gatskie as roadmasters of the maintenance department; Esther Yankuskie as secretary/treasurer and chief administrative officer until her retirement at the end of the month, and Sarah Smith, of Blairsville, to that position effective Feb. 1; Supinka & Supinka law office of Indiana as solicitor; Young & Associates, of Indiana, as consulting engineer; and Rob Nymick as chairman of the vacancy board.
• Fred Hayes was reappointed to the Central Indiana County Sanitary Authority board through Jan. 1, 2026.
• Sarah Housholder Shaffer was named emergency management coordinator, and Justin Smyers was appointed deputy EMC.
• Smyers will replace Yankuskie this year as the voting delegate to the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.
• The township’s elected tax collector for real estate and per capita taxes, Monica Lazor, was designated to also collect street lighting, fire protection and fire hydrant fees, at a 5 percent commission; Berkheimer Associates, the county tax collection agency, was appointed wage tax, local services tax and delinquent per capita tax collector; Pennsylvania Municipal Services Company was named to collect delinquent earned income taxes for 2012 and earlier; and Smyers and Housholder were named delegates to the Indiana County Tax Collection Committee.