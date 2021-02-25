The White Township board of supervisors approved a resolution Wednesday night that will tweak the procedure for executive sessions for those who are listening in on teleconferences of the board’s twice-monthly meeting.
“We will vacate to a private room to allow people on the phone lines to remain engaged,” township Manager Milt Lady said, summing up the primary change in the procedure.
Previously, the supervisors held executive sessions in their meeting room at the township municipal building along Indian Springs Road.
Instead, the movement by the board to the township office behind the meeting room will allow those listening in to remain connected and to join in when the meeting resumes.
Supervisor Rich Gallo moved for its adoption, while supervisor Sandi Gillette seconded that motion.
Board members have been reviewing the resolution, as well as an ordinance that establishes a Recreation Advisory Board and bylaws for that entity.
Gillette moved and Gallo seconded a motion to advertise the ordinance which establishes the advisory board per requirements in the state’s Second Class Township code.
Such advertising is a topic in Harrisburg, where a bill was referred Monday to the Senate Local Government Committee to amend Title 45 of the state’s Consolidated Statutes, reforming how legal notices can be advertised.
“Current law requires local governments to publish notice of various board and committee meetings, bidding requirements for certain purchases and contracts, legal notices and official advertisements in print newspapers of general circulation,” state Sen. John DiSanto, R-Harrisburg, wrote in a memoranda for his Senate Bill 252.
“This mandate is expensive and inefficient, and it was created before the internet changed the ways that people receive information,” DiSanto said, so his proposal “allows counties, municipalities and school districts to advertise public notices either electronically or in printed format by choosing from a menu of options.”
Lady said the township pays $3,000 to $4,000 for legal advertising in The Indiana Gazette.
Board Chairman George Lenz said DiSanto’s bill is a concept that has been proposed in the past — but that the “newspaper lobby opposed it,” an apparent reference to the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, an organization whose membership includes about 75 daily newspapers and more than 150 non-daily newspapers.
SB 252 has six co-sponsors, five Republicans and one Democrat.
Supervisor Gail McCauley moved to authorize Lady to write a letter encouraging the passage of SB 252. Supervisor Gene Gemmell seconded that motion and it passed unanimously.
“Eventually it will pass in Harrisburg,” Gillette predicted. “So I think it is a good thing to go forward with this.”
Gillette has been among those participating in township meetings by teleconference, but plans to be back in the meeting room for the next board meeting on March 10 at 1 p.m.
Until then, the board decided to keep its consideration of vacancy appointments on the table.
Among other matters Wednesday night, township Assistant Manager Chris Anderson said things are picking up as far as building permits go in the township, after 12 such permits were issued in 2020.
Lady said township road crews have been busy the past couple of weeks because of snowstorms, but he said he did not think the township was having trouble getting salt to treat the roads.