Several organizations are beating the drums for broadband expansion that could be made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the law also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that President Joe Biden signed Nov. 15.
In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf is pushing the effort through a Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, an agency meant to be a one-stop shop to oversee and support broadband deployment, that held its first meeting last month and now is seeking ways to tap into $42 billion for which the states can compete.
That’s on top of $100 million coming to each state, said state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene, a member of the governor’s authority. She said $100 million “is going to help but it won’t get us to where we need to be.”
Snyder and Dr. Susan Boser, a professor of sociology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, were among speakers at a Thursday teleconference conducted by the Keystone Research Center, the 99 Percent Pennsylvania campaign, ReImagine Appalachia, the Pennsylvania League of Women Voters and others seeking to explain what broadband expansion may mean for Pennsylvania and the larger Appalachian region.
Snyder may be better known in west-central Pennsylvania as one of those in the General Assembly who supported legislation to give state lawmakers a voice in the commonwealth’s entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, but she’s been involved for years in seeking broadband expansion in her rural district in the southwest corner of the commonwealth.
“We’re going to need experts from the industry,” Snyder said. “We’re going to need folks from our labor union sector. We want to make sure that this money is utilized properly and that it goes to Pennsylvania workers. This is to make sure that we are servicing unserved and underserved areas in the Commonwealth.”
Snyder was named by the governor to an 11-member panel, working under the auspices of the state Department of Community and Economic Development, to make sure Pennsylvania adheres to all of the federal guidelines for broadband expansion.
“This is an incredibly important time in the economic development of Pennsylvania,” said Boser, an unsuccessful candidate for the U.S. House in 2018 and state Senate in 2019. “We are talking about 48 rural counties in Pennsylvania. Three-point-four million residents are included.”
In addition to her work on the IUP faculty, Boser serves on the Pennsylvania League of Women Voters Government Policy and Social Policy committees. Her work focuses on the impact that the lack of high-speed broadband access has on rural economies, education and healthcare.
“On any weeknight, if you would drive into Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, you’d see cars in the parking lot around the McDonald’s for example, or around the Sheetz,” Boser said. “It’s parents who are sitting there, accessing the broadband so that their children can do their homework. That’s been the state of things in Pennsylvania, rural areas, for about the last 10 years.”
Boser and Snyder were joined on the teleconference by Dr. Stephen Herzenberg, executive director of the Keystone Research Center, an organization created in 1996 with the aim of broadening public discussion on strategies to achieve a more prosperous and equitable Pennsylvania economy, in collaboration with academia, labor, religious and business organizations.
“Broadband today is basic and essential infrastructure,” said Dr. Stephen Herzenberg, executive director of the Keystone Research Center and chair of Reimagine Appalachia, which calls itself “a broad and inclusive coalition of individuals and organizations” in a multi-state region that includes Pennsylvania, “born out of a broad recognition that the economy has not been working for most people and places in the Ohio River Valley.”
Herzenberg said the infrastructure bill signed by the president last fall “has the resources needed to deliver to all Pennsylvanians universal, affordable high-quality internet,” adding, “it’s is a big win for our rural businesses, our working families, our students from kindergarten to college and career, our farmers, our low-income neighborhoods — for all of us.”
Boser said broadband has become vital to any kind of economic development since the early 2000s.
She said it can boost such technologies as telemedicine, something needed amid the closure of many community hospitals in recent years.
Comparing the local situation to how broadband expansion has worked elsewhere, such as Chattanooga, Tenn., the IUP faculty member said, “It could be a significant game changer for rural Pennsylvania.”