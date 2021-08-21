Indiana Area School District is distributing a survey, including an online version on the iasd.cc website, that asks takers what they would prefer for existing school buildings.
Saying the district is committed giving all residents of Indiana and Shelocta boroughs and White and Armstrong townships a voice in the process, the survey is described as “an important input into the decision-making process.”
The school board retained an outside firm to assist in the process, Strategy Solutions LLC of Pittsburgh. In a recent presentation by Strategy Solutions, it was pointed out that demographics in the district are changing, including a decrease in the number of students.
Four options are offered for residents’ consideration. Three of the four involve closing an elementary building:
• Option 1 would have pre-kindergarten through third grade in two buildings, fourth and fifth grades in another, sixth through eighth grades in the junior high school, and ninth and the senior high school.
• Option 2 would have Pre-K through fifth grade in three buildings, sixth through eighth grades in the junior high school, and ninth through 12th grades in the senior high school.
• Option 4 would have Pre-K through fourth grade in three buildings, fifth through eighth grades in the junior high school, and ninth through 12th grades in the senior high school.
The current configuration is Option 3 in the survey, with Pre-K through third grade in two buildings, fourth and fifth grades in two buildings, sixth through eighth grade in the junior high school and ninth through 12th grades in the senior high school.
Three committee meetings are scheduled to gather input about the process. The first was a meeting of the Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Committee on Aug. 16, where an informal vote was held to reduce an original list of 10 options to the four that were put into the survey.
Dates and times of the other committee meetings have not been announced. However, the board’s next regularly scheduled voting meeting is Monday at 7 p.m. in the Administrative Board Room at 501 East Pike in White Township.
At a recent Indiana Borough Council meeting, borough officials said they would send the district a letter reminding IASD of a resolution approved in 2019, regarding the future of Eisenhower and Horace Mann schools within borough limits.
Resolution 5 requested “that the Indiana Area School District delay indefinitely implementation of any plan to close either or both said schools, or at least until the borough has had an opportunity to fully explore the alternatives.”
The survey also is available in hard copy at the district office, each individual school building, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, Renda Broadcasting’s downtown Indiana offices, the YMCA of Indiana County, and White Township municipal office along Indian Springs Road.
One also may call (724) 463-8713 to request a paper copy of the survey to be mailed to one’s home address.