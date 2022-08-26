A national organization that surveys a variety of issues has tackled the topic of “equitable school districts” among the 12,876 district in the United States, and found variety among the 499 school districts in the commonwealth when it comes to where school funding is distributed most equitably.
Using an index based on expenditures for public schools per pupil, and income by school district, WalletHub found the fifth-most equitable district in the state is Penns Manor Area, where expenditures averaged out to $18,636 per pupil and income averaged out to $53,844, giving the Clymer-Pine Township-Cherryhill Township district a score of 0.17.
It was the second-best result in western Pennsylvania, behind Trinity Area in Washington County (0.04 index, $15,504 spent per pupil and $66,483 average income), then Manheim Central, West York Area and Dallas, all east of the Susquehanna River.
Nearby, Penn-Trafford was sixth, Leechburg Area eighth, United 18th, Harmony Area 34th, Purchase Line 82nd, Apollo-Ridge 95th, Freeport Area 101st, Armstrong 177th, Marion Center Area 189th, Derry Area 201st, Homer-Center 254th, Indiana Area 268th, Kiski Area 273rd, Central Cambria 292nd, Punxsutawney Area 301st, Northern Cambria 304th and Blacklick Valley 424th.
Lower Merion, near Philadelphia, was dead last.
WalletHub said data used to create this ranking were collected from of the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics.
For expenditures, for each one percent above the state’s average WalletHub removed one point from a base score of 50 points for each district. For household income, for each one percent above the state’s average, WalletHub added one point to a base score of 50 points for each district.
The inverse was true for each one percent below the state’s average.
“If we make sure that every school district has equitable funding, students in less affluent communities will have a level playing field with students in wealthy districts,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “As a result, their graduation rates will increase, as will their likelihood to pursue higher education and earn larger incomes.”
Pennsylvania ranked as the 21st least equitable overall (or 29th most equitable) with a total score of 27.53, WalletHub said, while Iowa was tops (15.91), followed by Arkansas (15.99), North Carolina (16.09), Indiana (17.11), Florida (17.93) and West Virginia in sixth place at 18.04.
Among neighboring states, Maryland was 18th (23.03), Ohio 22nd (24.87), New Jersey 43rd (34.35) and New York 49th (46.92).