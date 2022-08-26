Penns Manor HS.jpg

A national organization that surveys a variety of issues has tackled the topic of “equitable school districts” among the 12,876 district in the United States, and found variety among the 499 school districts in the commonwealth when it comes to where school funding is distributed most equitably.

Using an index based on expenditures for public schools per pupil, and income by school district, WalletHub found the fifth-most equitable district in the state is Penns Manor Area, where expenditures averaged out to $18,636 per pupil and income averaged out to $53,844, giving the Clymer-Pine Township-Cherryhill Township district a score of 0.17.