The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has launched a third phase in an ongoing “system redesign” effort started five years ago.
“Higher education across the country is evolving, and Pennsylvania’s State System universities are adapting to it,” said Dr. Cynthia D. Shapira, chair of the Board of Governors for what now are 10 universities, including Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
PASSHE officials said after Thursday’s Board of Governors meeting that the new phase will help students succeed and graduate, and position the system of what now are 10 universities for long-term growth to meet Pennsylvania’s need for workers.
The first two phases were aimed at gathering information and stabilizing university finances, enhancing governance and leadership, freezing student tuition (which has continued into a fourth consecutive year), and integrating six universities into two (California, Clarion and Edinboro into Pennsylvania Western University, and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield into Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania).
Meanwhile, PASSHE secured additional state funding, with a $75 million increase approved in the 2022-23 general budget, meaning a “most meaningful part” of System Redesign can begin, said system Chancellor Dr. Daniel Greenstein.
“To meet the workforce needs of the state, we must make higher education available to students who are traditionally underserved,” Greenstein said this week. “The challenges and experiences of traditional college-age students, returning students, and working adults seeking a degree or short-term credentials are all vastly different.”
PASSHE officials said the third phase of System Redesign has five priorities:
• Expand student opportunities and improve student outcomes by increasing retention and graduation rates, reducing attainment gaps, and attracting non-traditional students, such as those ready for college but not considering enrolling, former students with incomplete degrees, and working adults who need short-term programs to earn industry credentials necessary to change jobs or advance their careers.
• Expand student affordability and grow by increasing student financial aid, creating more affordable pathways for students to earn credentials, and growing partnerships with employers and state government to expand opportunities for students, including non-traditional and adult learners.
• Operate sustainably by ensuring universities’ programs are financially viable.
• Enhance PASSHE’s partnership with the commonwealth by building on what the system termed renewed bipartisan trust on the part of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-majority General Assembly.
• Invest in people and infrastructure by supporting professional development of faculty and staff to meet the evolving needs of students and enhancing information systems to enable collaboration among System universities.
The system of state-owned universities also stressed working closely with local employers to address workforce needs.
PASSHE officials said 23 new degree programs and 60 new certificate programs were created last year, as nearly 24,000 degrees and certificates were awarded in high-demand areas such as STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), health, business, and education.