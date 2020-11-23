KENWOOD — In a week already shortened by parent/teacher conferences and the Thanksgiving holiday, a shortage of high school teachers is forcing students at Penns Manor Area High School to remain home today, working in their Google classrooms.
However, district officials said, there was a regular schedule for in-person instruction in the classrooms at Penns Manor Area Elementary School.
District Business Manager Joshua Muscatello said there was “no particular reason” for that shortage, except to say, “we do not have a sufficient number of teachers.”
COVID-19 was not given as a reason, though there have been scattered reports on the district website of students and employees testing positive for the virus. The most recent report of an employee testing positive was reported Nov. 12, but that employee had been absent since Nov. 6.
Today would have been the scheduled day when a high school student who tested positive for COVID-19 would have completed quarantine and been allowed to return to class.
Another positive case was reported late last week, involving a student who had been out of the high school since Nov. 13. District officials said there are no reported positive cases at the elementary school, but four active cases where students were quarantined due to testing positive.
District officials also said they have worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to identify and communicate with individuals who were in contact with those testing positive.
Meanwhile, Parent/ Teacher Conferences will be held Tuesday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., with all conferences conducted by telephone. Parents were asked to call the Guidance Office at (724) 254-2666 extension 2700 to schedule a conference with their children’s teachers.
Because of those conferences, early dismissal is scheduled Tuesday, at 12:10 p.m. for high school students and 1:10 p.m. for elementary students.
Wednesday is an in-service day for teachers, meaning there will be no classes for students. Thanksgiving Break then follows Thursday through Monday, Nov. 30.