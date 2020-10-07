The Keystone Sportsman Club in Creekside holds its final 3-D bow shoot each September and all proceeds go toward sending a child (younger than 21) with a life-threatening illness on a hunting or fishing dream trip. This year the club raised around $7,000. The Walmart store in White Township donated $1,000 toward the effort. This year, Dakota Blair, 17, of Huntingdon, shot this elk during a hunt last month in Idaho. More information can be found at www.huntofalifetime.org.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- IUP is 'financially unstable,' chancellor says
- Scott E. McAdoo
- John E. Petrosky
- Layoffs may be coming for IUP faculty
- Northern Cambria man killed in worksite accident
- Dorothy M. Hilliard
- Eleanor Chan
- Brice to retire as CEO of S&T Bank
- Derry Township man charged with trying to kill his wife
- Appeals court allows Pennsylvania to restrict crowd size
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
things to do
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.