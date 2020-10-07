Dakota Blair

Dakota Blair

 Submitted photo

The Keystone Sportsman Club in Creekside holds its final 3-D bow shoot each September and all proceeds go toward sending a child (younger than 21) with a life-threatening illness on a hunting or fishing dream trip. This year the club raised around $7,000. The Walmart store in White Township donated $1,000 toward the effort. This year, Dakota Blair, 17, of Huntingdon, shot this elk during a hunt last month in Idaho. More information can be found at www.huntofalifetime.org.

Tags