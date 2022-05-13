KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors voted unanimously Wednesday night to give tentative approval to a $19.14 million budget for 2022-23.
The district is tentatively committing to holding the line on real estate taxes at 15.3768 mills in the district covering Clymer Borough and Pine and Cherryhill townships, even though there is a slight revenue deficit expected.
The budget anticipates $18.81 million in revenue and would borrow $336,815 from the district’s Fund Balance to level the spending plan.
Board Treasurer Debora Tate moved to approve the tentative budget and School Director Tammy Dalton seconded that motion. Final action on the budget will likely happen at the board’s next regularly scheduled voting meeting at 7 p.m. June 8.
The committee meeting that precedes that June 8 meeting could be delayed, depending on the weather May 31 when commencement exercises are scheduled at the district football field.
May 31 also is the last day of school for students. If weather prevents commencement that evening, district Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said it would take place the next day, moving the monthly board committee meeting to June 2.
Johnston also said the annual baccalaureate will take place at 7 p.m. May 25 in the high school auditorium; graduation for Indiana County Technology Center students is set for 7 p.m. May 26 at the Indiana Area Junior High School; and the Penns Manor senior awards banquet will take place May 27 at Penns Manor Area High School.
Johnston said Penns Manor Area is anticipating a decline in enrollment in the years to come, to 675 students “seven or eight years from now.”
For 2021-22, according to the Penns Manor Area website, enrollment was 345 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and 432 students in grades 6-12, for a total of 787.
The superintendent also said, “We will be reducing staff due to attrition.”
Resignations accepted Wednesday night included that of Director of Education David Grimaldi, who is retiring effective at the end of business July 1. Grimaldi served as elementary school principal for 10 years and five months before being named to his current role in July 2017.
The board also accepted resignations from cafeteria worker Sandra Hearn (effective May 31) and cafeteria monitor Candice Brink (retroactive to May 6), and gave the district administration permission to post those positions for hiring.
Also Wednesday, the board authorized district Business Manager Jennifer Sleppy to advertise a request for proposals for diesel, gasoline and propane services for the 2022-23 school year.
It also approved a $6,238 contract with Builders’ Hardware to replace the elementary receiving doors and frame.
And it voted 8-1 to enter into a one-year contract for third-year renewal of a food service program for the district by Metz Culinary Management, at a guaranteed expense to the general fund not to exceed $140,000.
Dalton moved to approve that contract, School Director Lisa Smiley seconded that motion, and Board President Robert Packer was the lone no vote.
In other business, the board approved:
• Day-to-day substitutes Mariah Syktich in Elementary Education and Elyse White in Biology for 2021-22.
• A one-year agreement with CM Regent Solutions for life and accidental death & dismemberment coverage for employees. Johnston said there is no increase to the rates for that coverage.
• Participation in the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28’s Consortium for Education Leading to Employment and Career Training or ELECT for 2022-23.
• A one-year service agreement for 2022-23 with Gittings Protective Security Inc. for armed security services during the school day and armed and unarmed event security. The rate for armed service is $29.97 per hour per officer and the rate for unarmed service is $19.25 per hour per officer.
• An agreement with Family Behavioral Resources/AERI to provide behavior consultant services for 2022-23 at a cost of $80,333.95.
• A 2022-23 agreement with Ignite Education Solutions to provide a Drop Out Prevention Program at the Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School near Ebensburg. The cost to Penns Manor is not to exceed $71,390.70, with a portion of that coming out of federal Every Student Succeeds Act funds.
• Membership opportunities with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association for 2022-23 including Standard Membership for $3,667.45; Policy Maintenance for $1,250; Administrative Regulations for $899; and Live & Online Training for $999, for a total cost of $6,815.45.
• A one-year access renewal of Xello career planning software for the junior and senior high school at a total cost of $2,200.
• A request for the varsity football team to conduct an overnight camp Aug. 14-19 at Camp Seph Mack near Penn Run.
• An out-of-state trip for business teacher Adelle Dolney and three students to the national Future Business Leaders of America competition in Chicago.
Penns Manor FBLA had success at the state competition in Hershey, where Sabrina Smith placed fourth in Client Service and advanced to the national competition, while Reilly Hill, Allison Johnson, and Gretta Ratay placed fifth in Management Information Systems and also was eligible to compete at nationals. Also, Penns Manor placed third in the state for Local Market Share and was named a Gold Seal Outstanding Chapter.
Also Wednesday under student recognition:
• Reilly Hill was named Penns Manor Education Association Student of the Month for May.
• Adia Lieb won second place at the ARIN IU Math 24 Challenge.
• Penns Manor’s girls basketball team received the 2021-22 Tri-County Basketball Officials Sportsmanship Award.
• Selections for the 2021-22 All-Gazette Boys Basketball Team included Grant Grimaldi on the first team and Max Hill and Bryan Koches on the second team.