For three hours and almost 30 songs on March 26, in the midst of a world in turmoil, the Eagles made time for joy to enter our lives — at least for the 12,500 enthusiastic fans gathered at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
“We are going to give you a three-hour vacation. It’s not that we don’t care about what’s going on, but we all need a break, an intermission, for a while,” said co-founder Don Henley. “What’s going on in the world will still be there in the morning.”
And what a wonderful, magical night it was, celebrating one of the landmark albums in rock in the show’s first half, the Eagles’ “Hotel California,” released in 1976, which they performed in sequence, from the opening title track through the closing “The Last Resort.”
After a brief intermission, the band was back with, said Henley, “every one of our songs we can think of.”
As one guy at the urinals said after the show, “I can’t think of one they missed!”
‘HOTEL’ CHECK IN
“Hotel California, this most special of albums, deserved a special occasion. The band received it in the backing on several numbers by the Carnegie Mellon University choir and a symphony comprised of impressive Pittsburgh talent. The choir included West Kittanning resident Isabel Valasek, daughter of musician Ben Valasek.
“Hotel California” is one of the best-selling U.S. albums in history.
Both Henley and beloved Duke basketball coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski share birthdays of Feb. 13, 1947.
Thankfully, though, unlike Coach K, Henley, at 75, apparently has not announced plans to retire. Eagles’ vocalist-bassist Timothy B. “Bruce” Schmit hits 75 this Oct. 30, and crowd favorite, lovably untamed guitar wizard and Ringo Starr’s brother-in-law Joe Walsh, reaches 75 Nov. 20 this year.
ANOTHER FAN FAVORITE
Vince Gill, he of those sweet vocals, will be 65 April 12. Yet another fan favorite, he apparently still is not an official Eagle yet. He should be, given his stunning talent and the fact he has been performing with them for several years.
Gill insists he takes his satisfaction in being part of the creativity.
“I just love being part of the process and I don’t care in what capacity. I never have,” he has said.
He has assured he is just as happy playing or singing on someone else’s records — which he has done hundreds of times — as he is being the front man.
As I mentioned in my preview earlier last week, he clearly is one of the reasons this tour is receiving consistently rave reviews.
Henley’s introduction of Gill was met with extended, thunderous applause, to which Henley remarked, “I agree!”
SMITH HAS THE CHOPS
Longtime touring guitarist, Baltimore native Steuart Smith, who was brilliant again on that Saturday, has been playing lead guitars for the band since Don Felder left the Eagles in 2001. Smith, though, as he expresses it, is not an Eagle, and he likes it that way since he is involved in so many other projects. He turns 70 this June. I’ve noted the ages here as a reminder once again that time does not have to ebb the fires of passion for music and performing it, whether you are in your mid-70s, mid-40s, mid-30s, mid-20s, etc.
NO MAIL ORDERS
These guys clearly don’t mail it in, and they have earned the right to still be out on the road doing what they best love to do. Joe Walsh, for sure, puts on a clinic every night he picks up his guitar.
When he and Steuart Smith blend and play off each other’s respective instruments it becomes a powerful listening experience.
In my preview, I quoted Walsh telling me, “For a time, we were the best band on the planet.”
The Eagles certainly remain one of them.
IT’S AN ART FORM
“I just want to show people I’m a valid spokesman for the art form I represent,” he added. “It’s important that some of us old-timers keep fighting for the art form. It’s supposed to be an art form, not ‘You sell 12 million records, I only sell one million, you’re better than me.’”
Timothy B. Smith said that listening to Walsh is one of the highlights for him every concert.
Acknowledging the enthusiastic welcome from fans, Walsh told them he has wonderful memories of Pittsburgh, including the time “I spent three days here one night.”
His signature “Life’s Been Good” had the audience joining in the fun: “They say I’m crazy but I have a good time. I’m just looking for clues at the scene of the crime. Life’s been good to me so far.”
Throughout the evening, the audience heaped praise on Walsh’s blistering guitar work.
HENLEY’S SPOTLIGHT
Henley acknowledged the talent and loss of Foo Fighters’ drummer, the late Taylor Hawkins, dedicating the evening to him.
“We will miss him,” he said.
Welcoming fans, he said, “We are glad to be here. At this stage of the game we are glad to be anywhere.”
He admitted he was fighting “a bad cold, but we’ll get through it.”
It did not however seem to impact the clarity of his singing as he delivered classic after classic, including three of the four encore numbers: “Desperado,” “The Boys of Summer” and lastly, “Best of My Love,” which he penned with his friend David Souther and Glenn Frey.
If this concert happens to be the last time Pittsburgh gets to experience the Eagles, who have been coming here since their debut at the Stanley Theater (now the Benedum) in the 1970s, the lyrics served as a sweet farewell:
“But here in my heart
I give you the best of my love.”
The audience loudly returned that sentiment.
Rex Rutkoski is a veteran Pittsburgh market-based observer of the music scene, writing regionally, nationally and internationally since the 1970s. He has covered the Eagles since their inception in the ‘70s. He can be reached at rexrutkoski@gmail.com.