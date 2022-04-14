After 100 days in office, Indiana Mayor William B. Simmons said the job isn’t anything like he would have expected.
“I’m in such a learning period that I haven’t been able to figure out exactly what I was to expect,” the mayor told The Indiana Gazette.
Wednesday marked 100 days since Simmons was sworn in by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, with his hand placed on a family Bible that belonged to his great-great-great-great-grandfather in 1834.
It’s a job that is just one more item on a very full plate for the 72-year-old mayor.
“I don’t have time to get bored,” Simmons said recently. “I’m getting better with setting up my schedule.”
A typical day begins at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, where he has been working with the cemetery to computerize its files. He also is a trustee for the Catholic Institute of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg.
“It is a bank of all the parishes, 78 parishes,” said the retired vice president and wealth management adviser at S&T Bank. “Financial activity goes through there.”
He now is on a second tour with the borough, where he served on council years ago, and was president in the last year of that tenure.
“I’m on a fact-finding mission,” Simmons said, “to help Indiana Borough, and I think my approach is a little bit different than mayors in the past.”
That 100th day included a report next door to the White Township Board of Supervisors in one of his other roles, as president of the Indiana Fire Association.
“I joined IFA in 1978,” Simmons said. “I’ve been the president for the past 21 years.”
It means Simmons is in public safety trifecta, as for the past three years he’s also been treasurer of Citizens’ Ambulance Service.
His involvement in CAS has “been off and on, but I think it totals 20 years.”
And as mayor he’s civilian head of the police department, an agency led by Chief Justin Schawl.
“I’m happy with the relationship I’m building with the police chief and his officers,” the mayor said. “It’s a good group, a very professional group. I did a ride-along with them for IUPatty’s day and saw them in action.”
Efforts to deal with what Schawl has called “the unofficial, unsanctioned, social-media-driven celebratory events of IUPatty weekend” brought Simmons to his first meeting of the Indiana Area Collaborative Team, or I-ACT, an organization of stakeholders drawn together by Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The ride-along helped Simmons see the public safety side of I-ACT, an organization that also involves the Indiana County Sheriff’s office, state police at Troop A, Indiana, and other barracks, IUP’s police force, and other agencies.
It is further evidence, as Simmons put it, that “we do have from a public safety point of view a very safe place to live and work.”
The mayor also noted how IUP representatives “set up certain activities to divert the kids off the streets,” items brought up during a pre-IUPatty’s weekend meeting conducted by IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll.
And he noted how other agencies were involved, from landlords to the borough’s Code Enforcement.
“They did a real good job with the code and parking issues, (including) where there were people who were parked in areas where they shouldn’t be,” Simmons said of non-uniformed borough employees also involved in the I-ACT effort.
While I-ACT convenes twice a year, for IUPatty’s and for the official, sanctioned but still often social-media-driven events of homecoming, Simmons wants to keep in touch more often with the university.
“We have a meeting set up with IUP to find out they’re happy with the type of services that we are providing at this point and see if there is any way we can enhance that,” the mayor said.
Simmons also is focused on the local economy.
He said the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance ordinance should help with some development.
It will provide for the freezing of property taxes on borough and school district levels (and the Indiana County level once the county commissioners approve a similar ordinance) for seven years on new residential, commercial and industrial construction or real property improvements in qualified and approved areas of the borough.
“I hope there are companies that look into that,” Simmons said. “We have to focus on new companies coming into our community. We need to keep enhancing the tax base to afford the services we’re providing.”
“I’ve had three meetings with the (Indiana County Chamber of Commerce) as we discuss ways to enhance the Downtown Indiana program,” the mayor said. “They are very interested to start working with DI. I’ve seen it needs help, so I’ve met with the chamber to talk to them about that.”
Some projects cover more than one area of interest. For instance, with the help of $2.5 million in state funding, evolution is coming to a 6-acre property on the edge of the IUP campus.
It had been home to 327 student housing units, as the Carriage House and Essex House apartments near the juncture of Oakland Avenue and 13th Street, on the southern end of Indiana Borough.
“That will be an interesting development, as they are eliminating beds that were providing IUP students a place to live because the enrollment has been dropping,” the mayor said.
However, Simmons hopes the drop in IUP enrollment in recent years could come to an end — and perhaps increase in the future.
Simmons appreciates the ability to get out and act as an ambassador for Indiana Borough, meeting with people from White Township, and meeting with such notables as state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, and Indiana County Office of Planning and Development Executive Director Byron Stauffer.
He noted that in Indiana Area “we have a strong school district.”
He also has set up an appointment to meet with state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and he’s met with Indiana County Commissioners R. Michael Keith and Robin Gorman.
“We have had different discussions,” the mayor said.
In each case, the idea is to “explain how I see things” and to find out “what they can do to help the community.” The mayor also has had meetings “to find out the needs of other organizations,” and come away with notes that can serve his roles with the police, the volunteer fire association and area emergency medical services.
Simmons said he wished for less politics in borough matters.
While he’s a Republican and council presently has a Democratic majority, Simmons said, “I feel we are all there to help the community regardless of what party you are.”
Borough council has endorsed the stand of Councilman Dr. Jonathan Warnock, an IUP professor who favors the borough’s entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
In June 2021 Warnock testified that “our communities can no longer count on coal to drive the economy.”
Simmons once was one of those who worked in the coal industry.
“This has always been a strong coal area,” the mayor said. “I worked for R&P Coal for 25 years.”
He saw how “thousands of good paying jobs” were lost from the deep mines. “We had more industries in the ‘70s,” the mayor recalled.
Simmons also doubts that Gov. Tom Wolf will come to Indiana “because he’s all in favor of shutting down the power plants, which was the lifeline of the county.”
He’d like to see Indiana get more attention.
An avid reader of newspapers, Simmons prides himself on keeping up with not only local news in The Gazette, but regional and national news with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Wall Street Journal. His interest in what is going on outside of Indiana leads to him asking such thought provoking questions such as “What can we do in the future to promote our community?” and “in western Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania itself?”
Publicity, good or bad, of Indiana seldom makes it beyond local media outlets. However, the mayor was pleasantly surprised recently when the IUP men’s basketball team’s run to the NCAA Division II Final Four actually showed up in the pages of the Post-Gazette and the airwaves of KDKA-FM radio, which gave the community a brief spotlight outside local media outlets. Promoting the community will remain a priority for his office.
He reflects upon certain factors that can be detrimental to Indiana County’s growth compared to neighboring Westmoreland County such as passenger rail service.
“You would think that with the university that the rail service could have been enhanced here,” he said. Currently the nearest passenger rail service to Indiana is in Greensburg. Regarding passenger air travel, the mayor acknowledges that “one can fly from Latrobe.” Easy access to rail and air travel has been a long-standing issue with attracting commerce and people to the area.
The mayor will continue to have is challenges with COVID recovery, enrollment decline at IUP, and other day-to-day issues of governance and constituent services.
After 100 days it’s evident he’s settling in quite well to his new job.