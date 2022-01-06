Originally, completion was expected at the end of this past year for the $19.83 million widening of a mile and a half of Route 286 (Oakland Avenue) and the U.S. Route 422 interchange near Windy Ridge in White Township.
Then came COVID-19.
“Due to the 2020 mandated COVID work shutdown by Gov. Wolf, the current completion date has been moved back to Dec. 26, 2023,” Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 Community Relations Coordinator Tina Gibbs said Wednesday.
Crews from Gulisek Construction LLC of Mount Pleasant are conducting the work.
“Construction work is continuing through the Winter of 2021-22 as weather permits in the closed lanes,” Gibbs said in an email to The Indiana Gazette.
“Examples of the work being completed through winter include: new permanent signal installations, (Americans with Disabilities Act) curb ramp placement, sidewalk/curb placement, and new Indiana Mall slope wall construction.”
Also included, Gibbs said, are relocations of White Township Municipal Authority (sewer) and Pennsylvania American Water (water) lines, and erosion/sedimentation pollution control work.
“The plan is to complete the above items,” Gibbs said. “Then in the Spring of 2022 rebuild the Walmart and Aldi intersections (and) switch all traffic to the completed new side of the road, and then do the same thing to the other side of the road.”
The work continues to be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.
As things now stand, the new completion date would coincide with the anticipated completion date for the upgrading of a key nearby intersection.
PennDOT expects to award a contract for the juncture of state Route 4422, or Indian Springs Road, and state Route 3033, or Rustic Lodge Road, in January 2023.
In turn, according to an online presentation available now through Jan. 14 on the PennDOT.gov/Dis trict10 website, construction would begin in the spring of next year with completion expected in the winter of 2023.
The display was moved from a live presentation, such as that brought out for the widening of Oakland Avenue, in accordance with the governor’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The purpose of the Indian Springs-Rustic Lodge project is to upgrade an existing intersection with left turn lanes and improved traffic signals.
Sidewalk would be added to three corners of the intersection and connect to the current Route 286 to offer a continuous sidewalk from Oakland Avenue to Rustic Lodge Road.
Gibbs said the purpose of the plans display is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition.
She said comments and questions may be submitted through a “submit comments” file on the website.