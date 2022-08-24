INDIANA COUNTY MAP 06-2.jpg
The newest Indiana County Solar Co-op launches on Sept. 1.

“This is the third Indiana County Solar Co-op run by Solar United Neighbors,” said Henry McKay, Heartland regional director (Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana) and Pennsylvania program director for SUN. “The first two co-ops, launched in 2019 and 2020, helped 26 homeowners install 289 kilowatts of solar power.”