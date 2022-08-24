The newest Indiana County Solar Co-op launches on Sept. 1.
“This is the third Indiana County Solar Co-op run by Solar United Neighbors,” said Henry McKay, Heartland regional director (Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana) and Pennsylvania program director for SUN. “The first two co-ops, launched in 2019 and 2020, helped 26 homeowners install 289 kilowatts of solar power.”
As the group’s name suggests, it is meant to help neighbors go solar together.
“Co-op participants leverage bulk-purchasing power to get discounted pricing and a quality installation while still signing individual contracts that ensure the right system for your home,” McKay said. “Our experts support you through the process and make sure you are confident in your investment in your home.”
For the third co-op, the first “Solar 101” session is scheduled Sept. 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana County Conservation District office, 435 Hamill Road, White Township.
“That will be where we share the bulk of the info about solar and incentives available from the passage of the (Inflation Reduction Act),” McKay said.
McKay believes the new co-op can benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed by President Joe Biden.
“Not only is this the biggest climate legislation in U.S. history, but it also directs a lot of resources towards ‘energy communities,’ which the bill defines as places with a lot of fossil fuel development, closed coal mines or power plants, or brownfields,” McKay said.
“The IRA raises the tax credit for homeowners who install solar to 30 percent,” McKay said. “The tax credit can save homeowners thousands of dollars on their investment in solar. The IRA also updates the tax credit for electric vehicles. In addition, the version of the solar tax credit for commercial plus tax-exempt entities now includes bonuses for projects located in ‘energy communities’ like Indiana County.”
McKay said the co-op would ensure that participants can take advantage of every incentive available.
“While most commercial solar projects get a 30 percent tax credit under the new law,” he continued, “smaller commercial solar projects (under one megawatt, which is still pretty large) get 40 percent. For reference, the solar tax credit has never been higher than 30 percent.”
Additionally, McKay said, if that solar project utilizing less than a megawatt uses certain amounts of domestically sourced content, they get another 10 percent tax credit — and 10 percent to 20 percent more if it serves a low-income community.
“Projects that check all of these boxes could get a whopping 70 percent tax credit,” McKay said. “Larger commercial solar projects also get similar boosts to the tax credit, but at lower amounts.”
There also is a commercial tax credit for tax-exempt entities such as schools, nonprofits, local governments and churches.
“Before, those without a tax bill would have to forego the credit or engage in a complicated third-party ownership arrangement or tax equity financing to access the credit,” McKay said. “These tax credit boosts also apply to community solar projects.”
Benefits available on a national scale aren’t accompanied, at least for now, with enabling legislation for community solar projects in Pennsylvania.
“State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, has supported community solar bills in recent sessions,” McKay said. “These ‘energy community’ tax credits could encourage the development of community solar projects, large and small, in Indiana County should we ever pass enabling legislation.”
He also thinks the existence of the Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Task Force “would seem to make this region uniquely prepared to take advantage of all of the opportunities” in the recently-passed federal legislation.
He said the SEDTF will be holding another summit in October.