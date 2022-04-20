Funding for multiple projects in his 15th Congressional District were included in U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson’s request for Community Project Funding for federal Fiscal Year 2022, including the Academy of Culinary Arts building on Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney campus and improvements to the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.
The congressman’s office released those details Tuesday at the request of The Indiana Gazette, following Thompson’s weekend announcement of $500,000 for the IUP project, part of the funding being accumulated to rebuild and renovate the current facility and improve educational programs offered by the IUP academy.
As noted by the congressman’s office, Article I, Section 9, Clause 7 of the U.S. Constitution entrusts Congress with the authority to make appropriations through law, and that it is the duty of the legislative branch to determine how discretionary federal funds are allocated to local government entities, nonprofit organizations or geographic locations.
Thompson also sought $750,000 for construction of a new hangar at the county airport in White Township.
“The proposed new hangar would be approximately 100-foot clear span rigid frame pre-engineered metal building, including site work, building shell, all utilities, concrete apron and access to the taxi way,” Thompson posted in a list of fiscal requests. “The project would also include the acquisition of flight simulator equipment to be used by a pilot training program located at the airport.”
An appropriations bill signed into law last month by President Joe Biden may provide funding for projects on Thompson’s list.
“We know the congressman supported the application (we made for funding),” Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said. “We’re still waiting for formal acknowledgement from the (Federal Aviation Administration).”
In a December 2020 letter to the county airport authority, James M. Miller of Jimmy Jet LLC wrote that his company had been working with Stauffer to secure funding that also was sought from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation capital budget.
In letters to the House Appropriations Committee’s Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Ranking Member Kay Granger, R- Texas,, Thompson explained the purpose for each item in a long list of requests for areas from Loretto and Johnstown to Reynoldsville and Curwensville.
He also wrote in each case, “I certify that neither I nor my immediate family has any financial interest in this project.”