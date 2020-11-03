Based on early returns from throughout the 15th Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Glenn W. “GT” Thompson, R-Howard Township, appeared headed for an easy re-election over Democrat Robert M. Williams of Burnside Township.
Williams was leading in at least two counties two hours after the polls closed Tuesday night, Thompson’s home county of Centre as well as Warren County. However, Thompson was ahead in nine other counties including Indiana, Armstrong, Jefferson and Cambria.
Two counties, Clearfield and Forest, had not reported any results.
District-wide as of 10 p.m., Thompson had 103,747 votes, or 73.44 percent of the vote, Williams had 37,154, or 26.5 percent. The count includes both election day balloting as well as mailed ballots.
In Indiana County, based only on Election Day balloting, Thompson had 16,705 votes, or 79 percent, Williams 4,442, or 21 percent.
Read complete coverage in Wednesday's edition of the Gazette.