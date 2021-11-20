The Commonwealth Financing Authority has awarded more than $1 million in grants to three Indiana County transportation projects, according to Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and Reps. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, and Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney.
One project will impact East Mahoning and Rayne townships, another will be built in Washington Township, while a third will serve as an access road in the 119 Business Park in Center Township.
They are among 100 new project approvals by CFA as also announced Friday by Gov. Tom Wolf, for environmental and infrastructure projects in 38 counties across Pennsylvania.
The CFA’s total commitment is more than $10.4 million.
The CFA was established as an independent agency of the Commonwealth to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages.
That authority holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.
In Indiana County, East Mahoning Township received a $500,000 grant to make improvements to 2.79 miles of Pollock Road, with 2.57 miles located in East Mahoning Township and another 0.22 miles located in Rayne Township.
The three area lawmakers said the work to be done includes replacement of cross-pipes and underdrain replacement to improve the drainage on the roadway, as well as resurfacing the road and rebuilding the stabilized shoulders.
“The rehabilitation of Pollock Road, which is a former state-owned ‘turnback’ road, is long overdue,” Pittman said.
“The road is heavily traveled and used quite a lot by the agriculture community.”
Smith said the infusion of new infrastructure investments there and elsewhere in the county “will also lead to safer roads, less congestion and enhanced convenience for motorists.”
The project is expected to have a total cost of $668,472, with additional funds to be provided by East Mahoning Township ($159,874) and the Indiana County Conservation District ($61,729).
“I am confident that East Mahoning Township will appropriately invest this funding to significantly improve safety, access and mobility all along Pollock Road,” Smith said.
The costliest of the three projects gets a smaller share of CFA funding, a $367,500 grant to the Indiana County Development corporation for construction of an access road within the 119 Business Park.
“The project is focused on sparking economic development within the area, but the business park currently lacks an access road to the lower 14.39 acres of (its) 25-acre property,” Pittman said.
“Coupled with the $1.5 million PIPE (Pipe Investment Program) grant that was awarded in the beginning of the year to provide natural gas access to this site, we are making it ready to go for future development.”
The anticipated total cost for the access road is expected to be approximately $1.025 million, with $499,997 coming from the Appalachian Regional Commission and $157,500 from the Indiana County Development Corporation.
Also, Washington Township has received a $200,950 grant for the Phase III reconstruction of Redding Run Road.
“Travel on Redding Run Road in Washington Township is a rough ride due to poor drainage during heavy rain and the overall condition of the road surface,” Struzzi said.
“This grant will fund the third and final phase of the project, which began last year, and no doubt be welcomed by residents in rural communities who frequently use this access road.”
The total cost for Phase III is expected to be $287,072, with Washington Township committing $86,122 to the project.