A current Indiana Area School District director and a former director were the odd ones out in a six-way race for four seats on the Indiana Area school board Tuesday.
Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro and Thomas R. Harley, each running on both party tickets, were one-two, with Republican Jim Shaffer third and Democrat Sue Rieg fourth.
Bringing up the rear were former school director Doug Steve and current director Barbara Barker.
All figures are complete but unofficial from the Indiana County Voting & Elections Department.
Board Vice President and Audit and Finance Committee chair Cuccaro won a third term.
Cuccaro outpaced the field with 4,547 votes, including 3,151 cast on Election Day, the second-largest total, and 1,396 absentee ballots, the largest number in that category.
Board Academic/Extracurricular Committee chair Harley also won a third term, netting 4,184 votes, including 2,956 on Election Day and 1,228 absentee ballots, in both cases the third-largest total.
Emergency room physician Shaffer was the only candidate with no tie to the school district, past or present, but netted the largest number of Election Day votes, 3,265, and the smallest number of absentees, 567, for a total of 3,832.
Rieg was a teacher and principal in the district before moving on to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania faculty.
She had the second-smallest Election Day vote, 2,131, but the third-largest absentee count, 1,314, for a total of 3,445.
Former school director Steve was thwarted in his bid to return to the board, despite having the fourth-largest Election Day count, 2,631, but with the second-smallest absentee count, 612, wound up with 3,243 and fifth place in the chase for four seats.
Barker also was turned back in her bid for a second term, with 1,745 Election Day tallies and 1,198 absentee votes for a total of 2,943.