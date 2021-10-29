A long year for Penns Manor Area School District has come down to five candidates seeking four directors’ seats in three regions of eastern Indiana County.
Three candidates, Tammy Dalton, Richard J. Polenik and Kacy Crowley, are running in Region III, covering Pine Township.
Tammy Dalton, 58, is running on both Democratic and Republican tickets. She was appointed to the board earlier this year after the death of longtime school board member and vice president Ronald P. Beilchick. As an alumni of Penns Manor Area High School, Class of 1981, Dalton said she firmly believes in the safety and success of all the district’s students.
“I have over 25 years of running a successful business and an understanding of being fiscally responsible,” said Dalton, owner of Rose of Sharon Floral, an enterprise that has been located for the past 20 years in downtown Clymer. “I am a proud parent of two sons who have graduated from Penns Manor and have successful careers in law enforcement.”
In a spring preview, she said she had no personal agenda.
“Life has provided me with many experiences — I learned from the school of hard knocks,” Dalton said. “It would be my honor to continue to be part of a team that ensures all Penns Manor students receive a well rounded education. The students are my priority.”
Richard J. Polenik, 50, is an incumbent who is Dalton’s running mate on the Republican ticket.
He is a 1989 graduate of Penns Manor Area High School, a 1993 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, and a veteran of 26 years with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, who has served on the board since Jan. 2, 2014.
“I have committed to provide a common sense approach to support the school administration, faculty and staff developing a strong educational experience for our students, while understanding the concerns each taxpaying community members have,” Polenik said in a spring preview.
He said he feels being fiscally responsible is the key for long-term success and separating wants from needs in moving the district forward.
“I encourage all community members to engage and understand the operational process in maintaining a local school district,” Polenik said. He urged district residents to “always feel free to discuss concerns and potential solutions with school board members as issues develop.”
Kacy Crowley, 38, is a parent, an educator and a military veteran. And Dalton’s running mate on the Democratic ticket.
“I offer new perspectives of organization, technology and academic focus for Penns Manor Comets,” Crowley said.
“I am motivated to advancing Penns Manor with my research abilities and networking. As a Penns Manor school board director, I would be honored to be your voice for our community.”
She said she married her best friend in 2005, and together they are raising two children.
“As a parent of two children attending Penns Manor, I understand the struggles and concerns that have risen this past year,” Crowley said. “I am a strong advocate of dedication and motivation for prosperity — making a better life for our kids.”
Furthermore, Crowley said, “as an educator, I empathize the innovative drive and passion it takes to achieve the best opportunities for student achievement. I believe it is essential for our children to grow and experience success within a supportive community.”
She was born and raised in rural Pennsylvania, graduating from Berlin Brothersvalley High School in 2001. Two months later — and two weeks after 9/11 — she joined the U.S. Army, becoming a third-generation combat veteran.
“I served as a military police officer during Operation Iraqi Freedom,” Crowley said. “The military reinforced my attention to detail and leadership abilities.”
She came home to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology, a Master of Arts degree in sociology and a Ph.D. in administration and leadership studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Running unopposed are incumbent Lisa Smiley in Region I (Clymer) and former Region 1 director and board president Robert R. Packer in Region II (Cherryhill Township), where he ousted incumbent Ronald J. Larch in the spring primary.