A lot of advice is available about how to have a safe Independence Day holiday weekend.
At the American Red Cross Chestnut Ridge Chapter in Greensburg, spokeswoman Nicole Roschella had tips for those planning fireworks, a trip to the beach or just a backyard picnic.
“Wash your hands before preparing the food,” Roschella advised. “Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.”
Bring the grill out of the house, if there are plans to cook on it.
“Never grill indoors,” Roschella said. “Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.”
And always supervise the grill when it’s in use.
“Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited,” the Chestnut Ridge Chapter spokeswoman said. “Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe. (And) make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.”
As for the star-spangled way many may mark the holiday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said fireworks were involved with an estimated 15,600 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2020 — approximately half of which were for burns, with the head, eyes, face, or ears being the most frequently impacted part of the body.
Authorities said the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals, but for those who want to do it at home, acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey and the Burn Prevention Network urged residents to take the necessary steps to protect both their loved ones and property.
“Fireworks are not toys,” McGarvey said. “While dangerous, we acknowledge that these devices have a lengthy shared history with our nation’s Independence Day celebrations. First and foremost, we want people to understand the risks, how to properly handle fireworks and to encourage users to be courteous to their neighbors and communities.”
Under state law, one has to be 18 or older to purchase and use Class C, otherwise known as consumer-grade, fireworks.
The law also has some restrictions. Fireworks cannot be:
• Ignited or discharged on public or private property without the express permission of the property owner.
• Discharged from within a motor vehicle or building, toward a motor vehicle or building, or within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present.
• Discharged while the user is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.
Local ordinances may include additional restrictions, so McGarvey urged users to check with their municipality before purchasing or using Class C fireworks.
The acting fire commissioner said adults should never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers, which can burn at temperatures of at least 1200 degrees.
“Only allow adults to light fireworks one at a time, then quickly back away,” McGarvey said. “Never point or throw fireworks at another person. Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of a fire. (And) never pick up or try to relight fireworks that have not fully ignited.”
After the fireworks have burned, McGarvey urged users to fully douse them with water before picking them up or disposing to prevent trash fires.
“Never use fireworks after consuming alcohol, or other medications or substances that can impair judgment or the ability to react quickly to an emergency,” the acting fire commissioner said. “Whether attending a professional display, or using consumer fireworks, always remain at a safe distance from the ignition location.”
Also, McGarvey and other authorities said, be sensitive of neighbors and their pets, particularly if military veterans live nearby. National Fire Protection Association statistics show fireworks start more than 19,500 fires per year and cause an average of $105 million in direct property damage.
Many aren’t spending the holiday at home. AAA predicts 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home between today and Monday (July 4), with car travel expected to set a new record despite historically high gas prices with 42 million people hitting the road.
“AAA travel advisors continue to see a high demand for travel during the Independence Day holiday,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central in Pittsburgh. “The summer travel season is kicking into high gear and, despite higher gas prices, Americans are ready for a break and that much-needed vacation.”
Other safety tips were provided Wednesday by several members of Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.
“Independence Day is a time for celebration, but before heading out to these celebrations we urge Pennsylvanians to keep safety in mind,” said PennDOT Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser. “If your celebration includes alcohol, plan ahead by designating a sober driver or arranging for alternate transportation. Never drive impaired.”
According to PennDOT data, in 2021 there were 136 alcohol-related crashes from Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5, resulting in six fatalities. Also, during the holiday period last year, there were 48 drug-related crashes, resulting in four fatalities.
Many will hitch a boat to the car.
“Alcohol impairs judgment, balance, and reaction time on the water and boating under the influence puts everyone at risk, including passengers and others enjoying the water,” said PA Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer. “Our goal is for boaters to have a safe and enjoyable time on the water. This begins with safe boating practices that include wearing a life jacket each and every time they’re on a boat, and not drinking while boating.”
Red Cross said children, inexperienced swimmers, and all boaters should wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources manages 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forest lands that permit recreational activities including boating and ATV riding.
DCNR encourages all visitors to practice safe behavior, follow recreation guidelines, and to comply with all posted safety signage.
“Riding ATVs is just like driving a vehicle, being under the influence of drugs or alcohol is not permitted while operating an ATV,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Whether you’re riding an ATV or taking a walk in Penn’s Woods, safety is key when recreating during the holidays and throughout the year. Many of the worst accidents at state parks and forests occur when people do not follow guidelines in place, which is why we encourage all visitors to practice safe behavior while visiting public lands.”
For those headed for Yellow Creek or other places to swim, Roschella at the Red Cross had this advice:
• Swim only at a beach with a lifeguard, within the designated swimming area. Obey all instructions and orders from lifeguards and ask them about local conditions.
• Always designate a “water watcher” whose sole responsibility is to keep a close eye and constant attention on everyone in and around the water until the next water watcher takes over.
• Protect your neck — don’t dive in headfirst. Walk carefully into open waters. Watch out for and avoid aquatic life.
If you are caught in a rip current, stay calm and don’t fight it. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current. Then, turn and swim to shore. If you can’t swim to shore, float or tread water until you are free of the rip current and then head toward shore. Draw attention to yourself by waving and calling for help.
State Police and local law enforcement will conduct checkpoints and roving patrols, funded through PennDOT’s statewide annual distribution of more than $4.7 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for impaired driving enforcement.
“PSP and its local law enforcement partners have zero tolerance toward impaired, aggressive and distracted driving, as well as speeding,” said State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick. “Wherever you travel this holiday weekend, please slow down, buckle up and drive safely.”