The office of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, said it will join with state Sen. Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana, for a ceremony honoring area Vietnam-era veterans with a 50th anniversary commemorative pin.
The event is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 15 in Pavilion 1 of Blue Spruce Park, six miles north of Indiana in Rayne Township and open to veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location.
Each will receive a lapel pin at this ceremony, and family members are invited to join veterans for the event.
Toomey co-sponsored legislation signed into law in 2017 that designates March 29 at National Vietnam War Veterans Day, to recognize the bravery and sacrifice of veterans who served during that conflict.
Vietnam-era veterans who wish to attend are asked to RSVP Toomey’s Pittsburgh office at (412) 803-3501.