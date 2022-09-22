Pittsburgh is serving as a center — and a lightning rod — for clean energy matters, as the U.S. Department of Energy today opens a two-day 2022 Clean Energy Ministerial and ministerial for Mission Innovation.
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm calls Pittsburgh “a town that exemplifies how a legacy energy and industrial-dependent economy can be transformed into a technology and innovation powerhouse,” and said the joint ministerial meetings “represent an opportunity to lock in climate commitments through big bets on innovation that empower an energy transition by 2050—averting the worst effects of climate change and supercharging economic opportunities for the global workforce.”
Gov. Tom Wolf will join Granholm in Pittsburgh later today to welcome participants in the two-day conference. His office called said it was an effort to prmote Pittsburgh as a hub of clean energy technology innovation.
It all is not something that’s going well with retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, who said Granholm came to Pittsburgh “to tout and celebrate billions in corporate welfare for ‘green’ energy,” as well as policies that are “not about fighting climate change (but) benefiting the politically favored few at the expense of the many.”
Toomey was referring to the Inflation Reduction Act passed recently by Congress and signed by President Biden, which the senator called “actually terrible legislation (that) will do nothing to reduce inflation,” citing figures offered by such entities as the Congressional Budget Office and the Penn Wharton Business Model.
“It is pitched as this great and momentous and unprecedented climate bill, and it will do nothing for climate,” Toomey said. Quoting the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Toomey said it had been determined that changes under that bill will reduce the earth’s temperature by less than three-tenths of a degree Fahrenheit over the next 70 years.
“In the meantime, the Biden administration’s partisan reckless tax-and-spending spree is pouring fuel on the inflationary fire and further hiking prices for American families,” Toomey told reporters who joined the senator for a Wednesday morning conference call.
Toomey’s view is contrary to that taken a month ago by a supporter of the act, the state’s other U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton.
“In addition to lowering costs for families who have been squeezed by inflation, this bill may be our last chance to act on the climate crisis before it’s too late,” Casey said Aug. 16. “And we’re going to create new, high-paying American manufacturing jobs in clean energy to do it. It’s also a fiscally responsible bill that will bring down our national debt by ensuring the most profitable corporations start paying their fair share, just as American families have been doing all along.“
Programs scheduled today and Friday in Pittsburgh include a forum on “the labor, leadership, and financing needed to deploy, deploy, deploy for economic development in traditionally carbon-intensive communities” in Appalachia, organized by the University of Pittsburgh and the Johnstown-based Ohio River Valley Institute.
Organizers said government, industry, and community partners will describe how zero-carbon resources can be deployed in ways that minimize cost, maximize emission and pollution reduction, and deliver jobs and opportunity in challenged communities.
“This region is ready for a true clean energy transition rather than one that still depends on fossil fuels,” said Pittsburgh City Council member Erika Strassburger. “We’re ready for clean energy solutions that are good for workers, good for families, and good for our climate.”
Strassburger and other local elected officials gathered Wednesday afternoon at a news conference arranged by the Ohio River Valley Institute, to call on global energy ministers to “endorse real clean energy solutions.”
There ORVI said renewable energy is a safe, clean, and increasingly cheap energy source, while dismissing some other sources of energy.
“We’ve heard a lot of talk about carbon capture and hydrogen deployment from local economic entities like the Allegheny Conference (on Community Development),” said ORVI Executive Director Joanne Kilgour. “Carbon capture and blue hydrogen depend on the same boom-and-bust industries that have extracted from this region for decades. They aren’t scalable or proven to be safe, effective, or even job-creating, and would lock us into a future with continued dependence on fossil fuels.”
The institute claimed that strong majorities of Pennsylvanians support clean energy initiatives that will create well-paying jobs and mitigate emissions, pollution, and the most devastating consequences of a warming climate.
Toomey also sees a different direction for those who want to end coal-fired power generation, suggesting natural gas instead, saying it has allowed a reduction of carbon dioxide levels — as long as it can be processed and shipped.
“The marketplace will naturally evolve more and more to natural gas innovation in the private sector,” Toomey said.
Toomey cited a largely-completed Mountain Valley Pipeline, that would extend the Equitrans transmission system in Wetzel County, W.Va., 149 miles southwest of Indiana, to Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company’s Zone 5 compressor station 165 in Pittsylvania County, Va., over 300 miles to the south near the Virginia-North Carolina border.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., reportedly reached a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to support the Inflation Reduction Act in return for Schumer’s support of including that pipeline in a continuing resolution meant to keep the U.S. Government open and funded.
There are those including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who would vote on the resolution minus that funding. While the resolution was supposed to be made public Wednesday, Toomey said earlier in the day that there was too much not known about what all is in that resolution.
“We haven’t seen the language of what Sen. Schumer has negotiated with Sen. Manchin,” Toomey told reporters. “It is important we use this opportunity to do permitting right.”
Pittsburgh also will be the site of a Global Manufacturing & Industrialization Summit on Sept. 28-30. Organizers said Wolf will host that event, with planned discussions around sustainable manufacturing practices and the clean energy transition.