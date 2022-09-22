Pittsburgh is serving as a center — and a lightning rod — for clean energy matters, as the U.S. Department of Energy today opens a two-day 2022 Clean Energy Ministerial and ministerial for Mission Innovation.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm calls Pittsburgh “a town that exemplifies how a legacy energy and industrial-dependent economy can be transformed into a technology and innovation powerhouse,” and said the joint ministerial meetings “represent an opportunity to lock in climate commitments through big bets on innovation that empower an energy transition by 2050—averting the worst effects of climate change and supercharging economic opportunities for the global workforce.”

