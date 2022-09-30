Torrance State Hospital is conducting its 18th annual silent auction Oct. 5, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the former CEO house on hospital grounds in Derry Township.
The community is welcome to attend this fundraiser during which numerous themed baskets, sports tickets, golf packages, lottery-themed items and other prizes will be available for bidding.
A bake sale also is scheduled. All proceeds from the auction will benefit various patient funds.
Because of conditions still in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to avoid the spread of the COVID virus, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that individuals wear a mask in all healthcare facilities, including fundraising events at Torrance State Hospital.
For more details, about the auction or how one can donate to the event, contact Volunteer Resources Coordinator Lenore Meketa at (724) 459-4464 or by email at lmeketa@pa.gov.