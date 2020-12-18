While work is ongoing to stop recent sewage runoff near East Pike, the White Township manager says the source of it has not yet been pinpointed.
Milt Lady said he questions The Indiana Gazette’s Dec. 16 story that identified the Indiana Area School District bus garage as the source of sewage runoff into a former laundromat building on East Pike, saying that “White Township has not reached this determination in our ongoing investigation. At this time, the source of the sewage has not been determined.”
Resident Jeff Bertino is the owner of the former laundromat building.
“We also have had and continue to meet and discuss our work with (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection) and Indiana Area School District maintenance personnel,” Lady wrote in a statement to the Gazette. “We have not ruled out any potential sources, nor have we determined how to correct the problem at this time.”
Bertino said the problem started on Nov. 3, leaving him with a bill for $18,000 to $20,000, as estimated by McCutcheon Enterprises, a site remediation company.
He said he bought the former laundromat building for $80,000.
He also said a Servpro crew checked out the building but has yet to come up with an estimate. Servpro conducts fire and water cleanup and restoration work.
“The newspaper article has misled the public by stating the source of the sewage runoff was identified and stating where other areas of raw sewage were flowing for an extended period of time,” Lady wrote.
Bertino said the building is ruined and has to be razed. He also said he has no insurance on the structure, although he was told it would not have been covered in this case anyway.
“There has been water leaking in there for awhile,” Bertino said.
Lady’s letter followed remarks the township manager made during Wednesday’s meeting of the White Township board of supervisors. He said the township could “rest assured” that “we are investigating that issue every day,” and that the DEP “seemed satisfied” with township efforts.
“The article also indicates that raw sewage flowed for two weeks into a stream and then crossed East Pike Road to the former laundromat building,” Lady wrote. “That has not been substantiated by the township and with certainty did not occur for two weeks.”
Bertino also suggested last month that the sewage could have been coming from a vacant house across East Pike from his property. Lady said that was not true.
Last month, White Township Municipal Authority Engineer Dan Jageman said, “We don’t know where the (sewage) is coming in from. It is not coming from a township facility.”
The problem also has come to the attention of the DEP, which verified township efforts to deal with it.
“The township continues to investigate the problem by doing on-site camera inspections of collection lines in the immediate area and on-going research,” Lady said. “The school’s bus garage and maintenance building received sewage (contained in an under-floor pit) as a result of a plug in the township’s main collection line along East Pike. The cause of the plug is unknown but has been eliminated.”
Lady verified steps taken by the Indiana Area School District.
“We contacted COG to remove the sewage inside of the building and determine why the sewage was entering the building,” Vuckovich said, referring to the council of governments that includes Indiana and Blairsville.
“It was discovered on Tuesday, Dec. 8, that the 8-inch main sewer line that travels along East Pike was blocked,” Vuckovich said in an email to the Gazette. “COG removed the blockage in the township main sewer line and after the line was opened the district has not experienced sewer backing up into the building or odors since.”
“The bus garage pit was cleaned by COG,” Lady wrote. “Was the plug a contributor to the sewage discharge into the former laundromat building? We don’t know that yet. The plug could have been building for a long time or a one-to-two-day event.”
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission also has looked into the matter. Bertino said spring water carried the sewage into an unnamed tributary of Marsh Run.
“There is a history of stormwater runoff and underground springs in this area that are factors in the investigation, as evident by a 10-inch pipe from the former laundromat building that continuously discharges clear water into the unnamed tributary,” Lady wrote. “Just recently archived drawings were discovered showing a maze of private, underground piping, both sanitary sewer and stormwater, that was part of a mobile home park occupying the area between the former laundromat and the bus garage.
“The township called,” Bertino said. “(They said) they found a lot of old sewer maps,” dating to when a trailer park was on the property where the garage now stands. The school district bought the trailer park property.”
“It is currently unknown if these lines have been removed, capped, or still may be a conduit for conveying water.”
He reiterated in his statement that “the township is actively investigating the lines to determine their status and if they contributed to the recent sewage issues. The township maintains a dialog with Mr. Bertino, owner of the former laundromat building, by updating him on our activities.”
Bertino said the township contacted him for the first time on Wednesday. He said he has also been in contact with state Rep. Jim Struzzi’s office, providing photographs to the constituent office in downtown Indiana.