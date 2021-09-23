Officials with White Township talked Wednesday on a proposed deer management plan for the township’s properties, hearing from a Murrysville recreation official and approving an open house for comments and questions.
The proposed plan would allow archery hunting in White’s Woods and at the White Township Recreation Complex through an application process with the purpose of thinning the deer herd to improve the health of the properties.
Hunters interested in being considered would complete an application and follow a list of requirements, such as hunting from an elevated tree stand.
Carly Greene, Murrysville recreation director, spoke on the plan used there, which has been in place since 1979, she said.
Greene has been director for 10 years.
The Murrysville deer management plan began in 1979 as a drop-in, day-use permit program, she said. In 2002, it was changed to the current plan, which was used as a model by White Township officials on the draft plan.
Greene said Murrysville has 15 parks in its system, and of those, seven are involved in the deer management efforts.
“I think it’s a successful program,” she said. “I would encourage it for White’s Woods.”
Greene walked through White’s Woods prior to speaking to supervisors, and said compared to Duff Park, a comparable plot of land in comparison to White’s Woods, that Duff Park has a healthier undergrowth, with abundant wildflowers that are absent in White’s Woods due to being eaten by the deer.
“There is nothing coming up,” she said about White’s Woods. “The deer are eating it.”
She reported that last year, 65 hunters in the seven parks totaling 1,000 acres harvested 46 deer.
She said she has had no safety issues in 10 years, and hunters are required to go through training.
Occasionally, she said, she receives a phone call around the time hundreds of orange signs are posted to warn those using the recreation areas that hunting is in progress.
Milt Lady, township manager, said officials received 33 comments on the plan after the township solicited for opinions.
He said there were a “variety” of comments, saying some people were very in favor of the plan and others were “adamantly against” it.
Speaking during the public comment period, Dave Dahlheimer, of Friends of White’s Woods, said a survey conducted by FWW showed respondents are opposed to the plan.
Dahlheimer said the survey was open to FWW members for two weeks, then was promoted to “all park users” for three weeks after, online and in some area businesses.
He said most of the 150 people who responded were from Indiana, and the other half from White Township.
According to the survey, 43 percent said hunting should not be permitted there; 42 percent supported use of deer fencing to protect seedlings; 41 percent said leave the management to “natural succession as much as possible.”
Of the respondents, 39 percent said to collect data on deer numbers first, and 17 percent said deer are not a problem and management is not needed, according to other survey highlights.
Supervisor Sandi Gillette noted that with surveys, it should be considered who is taking them, and noted that the answers might be different if the survey was released at a gun bash versus a coffee shop.
Regarding the township’s proposed plan, Ryan Shaffer, director of recreation, said he is planning an open-house style event to give the public the opportunity to talk with experts, tentatively set for Oct. 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at S&T Bank Arena.
Experts would include those from the Pennsylvania Game Commission as well as in the forestry, wildlife and biology industries.
He noted in promotional materials that “the program has been developed with recommendations from the Penn State Cooperative Extension, PA Game Commission, National Deer Association and in consultation with a local municipality who manages large tracts of public park land with similar usage.