Indiana Borough’s opinion of White Township’s comprehensive plan update has prompted a detailed response from the township.
“Indiana Borough recognizes the unique challenges presented by stormwater management,” Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad stated in a Nov. 25, 2020, letter to the township supervisors.
“It is our opinion that stormwater management should also be acknowledged and addressed in the Land Use Planning section of the document,” Broad continued. “Land use plays a significant role in creating and managing stormwater runoff.”
In response, the board of supervisors wrote this week that “the township plan sets preferences and principles for land use including infill, redevelopment and smart growth addressing the borough’s interests in stormwater.”
The board said the 2020 update follows up on a 2008 priority, that “stormwater management is the greatest environmental challenge facing White Township,” and said the township has consistently made it a priority its budget and planning.
It also said land developments must comply with regulations in both the township Subdivision and Land Development and Stormwater Management ordinances, the latter a measure instituted in 2019.
According to the plan as updated and posted on the township website, the board of supervisors enacted a user fee in 2016 to generate revenue for maintenance and improvements of stormwater facilities; took over ownership and maintenance of eight stormwater ponds and completed major renovations on four of them; and increased maintenance of township-owned stormwater facilities.
Also noted was completion in 2016 of the second phase of a Chevy Chase stormwater project, with a third phase in the design process.
“This phase is located in the uppermost portions of the (Marsh Run) watershed,” the supervisors wrote.
“We are also getting preliminary estimates on how much stormwater we need to consider capturing as we plan for the construction of new retention/infiltration features in the lower portions of this drainage system, to help mitigate downstream flooding issues.”
Additionally, the comprehensive plan noted that the township’s work with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to construct log weirs on a stream with heavy erosion.
Township officials said they concur with Broad’s statement about “the importance of stormwater management in the region, and the borough’s struggle with water that flows into the municipality from other sources.”
The supervisors reiterated that the township “is very proactive in not only replacing existing infrastructure but also in improving stormwater management efforts” — and noted that water both flows into the borough and out, “with additional stormwater added, back into the township.”
The board said the township welcomes the opportunity to meet with the borough to plan coordination on current and future stormwater issues.