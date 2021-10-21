South Buffalo Township’s board of supervisors this week voted to make an offer to Indiana University of Pennsylvania for the IUP building in Northpointe Industrial Park.
The supervisors have been considering different ways to acquire a more spacious township building.
On Monday during the board of supervisors’ regular meeting, Chairman Joe Charlton said an engineer from Senate Engineering has been coming up with plans to show how much a brand new township building would cost to build.
He said the engineer reported that including the price of land acquisition, building a new township building would cost South Buffalo between $500,000 and $800,000.
The supervisors Monday voted to offer Indiana University of Pennsylvania $400,000 for the IUP building in the industrial park.
If the offer is accepted, supervisors said, they will move all township services, including the township tax collector’s office, municipal authority, supervisors’ office and police department, into the building.
Supervisor Paul Bergad mentioned the 23,000-square foot structure would also be used as a community center.
He said supervisors would still like to have IUP maintain a presence in the building and teach some classes there.
On March 18 of this year, IUP’s Council of Trustees approved a “resolution for transfer or sale of real property” of the 16-year-old Northpointe Campus.
“This transfer or sale will enable IUP to maintain a more cost-effective regional presence,” said Samuel H. Phillips, IUP associate vice president for university operations and administrative services.
On Sept. 9, Phillips told the trustees a local party is interested in its campus, and said a sale of the property “may increase the use of the facility.”
The Northpointe building includes administrative offices, a library, seven classrooms, and four science laboratories.
“We continue to appreciate our regional partners and our host communities for their collaboration and support,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said in a previously issued release.
“There is no timeline for transition of the property, but we will continue to work closely with our regional stakeholders throughout the process.”
Anne Cloonan is a staff reporter for the Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette. She can be reached at 724-543-1303, ext. 1337, or acloonan@leadertimes.com. Gazette Staff Writer Patrick Cloonan contributed to this story.