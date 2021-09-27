Indiana Borough Public Works will collect tree limbs during the week of Oct. 4.
Borough officials said the collection will only take place for one week, as the machine used for that collection needs retrofitted for leaf collection later this season.
Residents are asked to place any limbs between the sidewalk and curb (where garbage and recycling is collected).
Borough officials said Public Works crews can only collect limbs smaller than 6 inches in diameter.
All chipped material will be transported to the Indiana County Recycling Center.