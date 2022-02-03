State Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said Tuesday that DLI plans to distribute more than $3 million in the latest round of Business-Education Partnership Grant funding to 22 workforce development organizations.
“These BEP grants play a vital role in helping students gain the skills to eventually meet the needs of employers across the commonwealth,” Berrier said.
“In the previous round of BEP grants, the commonwealth helped to fund activities that served more than 35,000 people across Pennsylvania.”
In most cases, grants of $150,000 were awarded, including one to the Tri-County Business Education Partnership in Armstrong, Butler and Indiana counties.
DLI said that partnership will connect schools, employers, parents and students to career- related experiences and opportunities.
It said objectives include identifying gaps between education and employers in preparing the emerging workforce for regional career and employment opportunities; supporting capacity building; and providing career awareness to youth linked to regional high-demand occupations.
Nearby, the Westmoreland/Fayette BEP also is getting $150,000 to create a program that improves and connects education and business in Westmoreland and Fayette counties by providing career awareness/readiness activities that engage students, educators, businesses, and parents/guardians with a primary focus on high-priority occupations.
The North Central Workforce Development Board in Clearfield, Jefferson, Cameron, Elk, McKean and Potter counties is getting $150,000 with the aim of making youth, parents/guardians and school districts aware of the career opportunities in the region and in the commonwealth, while increasing outreach to additional community partners.
And the Southern Alleghenies BEP (Blair, Bedford, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset counties) is getting $108,497, to motivate students in grades 6-12 to pursue STEM and technology careers.