Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, recently announced more than $4 million has been awarded to six projects in Pennsylvania through the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization or POWER initiative.
Included is $1,120,000 for the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board Inc.’s Steamfitters Advanced Employment and Training Program, covering Indiana, Armstrong and Butler counties; and $669,625 to Westmoreland County Community College”s “Tristate Pathways 2.0: Connecting to the Right Skills and to Jobs,” also known as “TEAM Pathways 2.0: Connections That Work.”
WCCC includes its Indiana County campus in White Township.