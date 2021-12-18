Gov. Tom Wolf announced nearly $4.8 million in PAsmart Industry Partnership Grants to be distributed among 26 recipients, more than $400,000 for Tri-County workforce development programs covering Armstrong, Indiana and Butler counties.
The Tri-County Manufacturing Industry Partnership will get $175,000 for training, scholarships, recruitment and coordination.
The Tri-County Health Care Industry Partnership will get $175,000 for training, recognition, recruitment and coordination.
And the Tri-County Technology Industry Partnership will get $55,000 for training, scholarships, career pathways and coordination.
Since 2018, under the Wolf Administration’s PAsmart initiative, nearly $60 million has been distributed statewide to expand job training through registered apprenticeships and industry partnerships and to support (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and computer science education in hundreds of schools across Pennsylvania.
In nearby areas:
• Pennsylvania Steel Alliance will get $250,000 for workforce, education and economic development efforts in Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
• Johnstown Area Regional Industries All Industries Partnership will get $150,000 for programs in Cambria and Somerset counties.
• Westmoreland-Fayette Healthcare Industry Partnership will get $137,044.50 and Westmoreland-Fayette Manufacturing Industry Partnership $142,444.50 for various programs in the Fay-West counties.
• North Central PA Healthcare and Social Assistance Industry Partnership (Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties) will get $247,940.
• North Central PA Manufacturing and Building Construction Industry Partnership (Cameron, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties) will get $250,000.